Travis Decker case: Investigators find bones near site of triple murder

Cops looking for Travis Decker, a former military man accused of murdering his three daughters, have reportedly found bones while searching a campground near the spot where he allegedly committed the murders, per The US Sun. It is not yet known if the bones were human. The remains will be examined by analysts to figure out whether they are human. Travis Decker case: Bones were recovered in the hunt for the fugitive.(AP)

Bones found during Travis Decker manhunt

According to the outlet, FBI investigators searched the Rock Island Campground in Leavenworth, Washington, this week. It is almost four miles from where Decker (33) may have killed his daughters - Paityn (9), Evelyn (8), and Olivia (5). The murders were committed in late May, when Decker was on a custody visit. The bodies were discovered on June 2.

The two-day search in the Leavenworth area was reportedly the largest ever carried out in the region, with over 100 officers involved in the search effort. Some bones were reportedly spotted in an area of the forest, Source One News reported.

Cops also found remains of what appeared to be an overdose victim, a report by Wenatchee World stated. Several items were recovered from the campground, W. Mike Herrington, a member of the FBI Seattle field office, revealed. It is not known if the items were linked to Decker.

“Finding this potential evidence emphasizes the value in having various teams search an area multiple times, especially in such challenging conditions,” Herrington said as quoted by The US Sun.

Travis Decker still on the run

The former military man has managed to avoid capture for three months. He faces charges of murder and kidnapping. Police have confirmed that Decker is the only suspect in the killing of the three children.

Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison had earlier speculated that Decker may have a helper who has aided him in evading law enforcement officials.

It is not yet known if Decker is still alive. Morrison said that it could be years before the 33-year-old is found, The US Sun reported.

FAQs

Who is Travis Decker?

He is a 33-year-old former military man who has been accused of killing his three daughters.

Where is Travis Decker now?

Law enforcement officials are still looking for Decker.

What evidence was found on the campsite near the spot where Decker allegedly murdered his daughters?

Investigators found some bones. It is not yet known if the remains belong to a human being.