50 kids missing in Virginia? Debunking the viral ‘mass kidnappings’ rumor

Several viral videos circulating on social media claim that 50 children have gone missing in Virginia over the past 10 days, fueling fears of “mass kidnappings” across the state. These posts have racked up millions of views, sparking concern among users. Virginia State Police addressed rumors that claimed 50 kids had gone missing in the state over the past 10 days.(UnSplash)

One Facebook user shared a video with the caption, “50 kids went missing in 10 days in Virginia and we not talking about this….Wow. We are not protecting these kids fr. And it’s sad.”

Another added, “Over 50 children have gone missing in less than 2 weeks in the state of Virginia. Huge target areas being from NoVA to Newport, Virginia Beach, and Norfolk. There are no news outlets, Amber Alerts, nothing on these missing children! Ages range from 12 to 17. One child was 12; the rest were 16–17.”

A third user wrote, “50 kids in 10 days missing n VA Share, spread word .. be aware of your surroundings. May they be found safe.”

Another person wrote, “Kids are going missing left and right in Virginia right now and you’re not hearing anything about it on the news…. So we have to be our own news! Here’s the screenshots, if you see something, say something. We have to start looking out for each other and bring back the village. There’s no way NOBODY saw one of these kids go missing. Speak up. 50+ kids are being snatched within the last month and NOBODY saw a thing?!? Start protecting every child, not just your own.”

Virginia State Police respond to viral posts

In response to the growing online panic, the Virginia State Police issued a public statement addressing the rumors.

“Virginia State Police is aware of multiple social media posts raising concerns about missing children across the Commonwealth of Virginia,” the statement read.

“Virginia State Police is not investigating any reports of mass abductions in Virginia, nor is there evidence of mass abductions occurring in Virginia," police clarified.