Cops reveal heartbreaking update on Travis Decker's ex-wife as manhunt continues

Travis Decker, suspected of brutally killing his three young daughters, has been on the run for three agonizing months. As law enforcement continues the search with a few leads, the children's mother, Whitney Decker, is left grappling with unbearable grief and growing frustration. Desperate for closure, the ex-wife of the accused reportedly talked to the cops and expressed her frustration, as reportedly by Inquisitr. Travis Decker, accused of murdering his daughters, is still missing. (Wenatchee Police Department via AP, GoFundMe)

Travis Decker's ex-wife expresses frustration

Earlier this week, Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Mike Morrison announced that the FBI had launched a grid search of the remote campsite where the bodies of the three young girls were discovered. Nearly 100 federal agents and other law enforcement officers have been brought in to help locate DEcker as soon as possible.

He revealed that Whitney has grown exasperated with the manhunt, with no evidence of whether the fugitive is alive or dead. According to The Sun, Morrisons said, “We understand the frustration,” adding, "We're feeling it as well." He told the reporters, "We understand that the girls wouldn't want us to give up, but I did talk last night with Whitney over the phone." He also revealed that the mother of the three daughters has “frustration” with the lack of results from the efforts.

Morrison added, “Of course, she wants the kind of closure where we can locate Travis and bring him to justice.”

Whitney wants Travis ‘dead or alive’

Previously, Whitney revealed her wish to find Decker “dead or alive” so she could have peace. On Monday, the sheriff warned that it could be years before the former soldier is found. He also revealed that investigators are setting up the operation so it can be taken up by other agencies, if necessary. Morrison said, “If it's not me wearing this uniform, it's another Chelan County Sheriff. We will find him, in one fashion or another,” as reported by The Sun.

The FBI’s two-day operation saw nearly 100 officers bushwhacking through dense woods within a quarter-mile radius of the Icicle Creek campground. Dividing teams also searched parts of the creek, which were previously inaccessible.