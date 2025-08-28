Minneapolis school shooting: Robin Westman's chilling letter to family revealed after attack, ‘I was corrupted by…’

The Minneapolis school shooter, identified as Robin Westman, who killed two children at a Catholic church, left behind a chilling letter for his family and friends before carrying out the horrific act. He penned an apology to his mother and father; however, he said that he had been corrupted, as reported by The Sun. Minneapolis school shooter Robin Westman killed two children and injured 17 at a Catholic church, leaving behind a letter addressed to his family and friends. AP/PTI(AP08_28_2025_000059B)(AP)

The 23-year-old left two children, aged 8 and 10, dead, while 17 were injured in the shooting that took place on Wednesday at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis. It later emerged that Westman's mother, Mary, had worked at the adjacent Catholic school until her retirement in 2021.

Inside the Minneapolis shooter's letter to family

Westan opened fire on children who had gathered to celebrate Mass. However, before the horrific act, he uploaded a video on YouTube, showcasing weapons and magazines laced with vile anti-Semitic slurs and sick threats.

He also showed a letter that was addressed to his family and friends in the video. According to The Sun, “I don’t expect forgiveness,” the letter began. It continued to read, “I do apologize for the effects my actions will have on your lives.” Westman said that his parents “didn’t fail him” but apologised for “not turning out” the way they had envisaged.

Westman further wrote, “I was corrupted by this world and have learned to hate what life is. Please move on and continue to give your love to my brothers and sisters, and the rest of the world.” He also apologised to his siblings in the letter, adding, “Your careers, lives, relationships, all will be turned upside down. Change your names if you must.”

He concluded his letter as he wrote, "I love you all, I will remember you. Pray for the victims and their families. I love you.”

About the shooting

Children were in the pews of the Annunciation Church when Westman opened fire just before 8:30 am local time. According to The Sun, cops confirmed that he bought the guns legally and appeared at the school wearing black clothing and armed with three weapons. He fired through the windows and used wooden planks to barricade the church doors as the horror unfolded.

The tragedy struck during the first week of school after summer break. The two children who were killed were found at the pews, while 14 children and three elderly practitioners who were in their 80s were injured.

Westman died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound shot and his body was found in the parking lot.