Minneapolis school tragedy 4th deadly shooting in the city in 24 hours. Here are the 3 other incidents

The mass shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis on Wednesday, August 27, was the fourth deadly shooting in the city in roughly 24 hours, CNN affiliates KARE and WCCO reported. Robin Westman killed two children, aged 8 and 10, and injured several others after opening fire at Annunciation Catholic School during a church service. He then died by suicide. Mourners gather during a vigil at Academy of Holy Angels in Richfield, Minnesota, for the victims of a mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church and School in Minneapolis, where two people were killed and 17 injured by a shooter on August 27, 2025. (Photo by Tom BAKER / AFP)(AFP)

Three more shootings in 24 hours

Police chief Brian O’Hara said while speaking before the attack on Annunciation Catholic School that the level of gun violence in the city over the last day was “deeply unsettling,” KARE reported. The first of these four shootings took place at about 2 pm on Tuesday, August 26, in south Minneapolis. The shooting killed one person and wounded six others, police said.

Another shooter in a different location killed one man and injured another at around 8 pm.

Around 2 am on Wednesday, August 27, a shooter opened fire after approaching a group on a sidewalk. One person was killed and another was injured, as reported by WCCO.

On Wednesday, Minneapolis Police said they are not yet sure if the three shootings were connected.

Meanwhile, a paraprofessional at a Minneapolis-area elementary school, Em Paulson, revealed that this shooting hits close to home. “It’s so riveting hearing about any school shooting no matter what profession you’re in, but when you work in a school, it hurts just a little bit more,” Paulson told CNN. “My teaching community is constantly reminded about how, one day, we may need to stand in between these children and violence.”

There have been as many as 44 US school shootings this year, according to a CNN analysis of events reported by the Gun Violence Archive, Education Week and Everytown for Gun Safety. At this point in 2024, 43 school shootings had taken place, so the current number is one higher than last year.