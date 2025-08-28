Minneapolis school shooting: Robin Westman wrote about what he wanted to wear during attack, ‘I look pretty’

Minneapolis shooter Robin Westman wrote about what he wanted to wear for "my shooting" in a chilling video he posted before carrying out a mass shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis on Wednesday, August 27. Two children, aged 8 and 10, were killed when Westman opened fire at Annunciation Catholic School during a church service. Law enforcement officers gather outside the Annunciation Church's school in response to a reported mass shooting, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)(AP)

‘I look pretty, smart and modest’

"I don't want to dress girly all the time but I guess sometimes I really like it. I know I am not a woman but I definitely don't feel like a man … I really like my outfit," the 23-year-old, who identifies as a transgender woman, wrote in a manifesto, as reported by the New York Post. It was mostly written in Cyrillic, and was translated by the outlet.

"I look pretty, smart and modest. I think I want to wear something like this for my shooting," Westman wrote. "I hate my face. I hate when I can see it. I don't want to be seen."

On videos posted on Westman’s YouTube channel, he also appeared to have written phrases like “kill Donald Trump” and “for the children" on gun magazines. He also wrote antisemitic phrases, and talked about murdering "filthy Zionist Jews.” The slogan "Free Palestine” was also written in his twisted manifesto.

Westman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene. He had no "significant criminal history,” authorities said, as reported by BBC.

"This was a deliberate act of violence against innocent children and other people worshipping," Police Chief Brian O'Hara said. "The sheer cruelty and cowardice of firing into a church full of children is absolutely incomprehensible.”

FBI Director Kash Patel said in a post on X that the shooting is being investigated as “an act of domestic terrorism and hate crime targeting Catholics.”