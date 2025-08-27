Robin Westman YouTube row: What Minneapolis school shooter's alleged videos reveal; Trump, Israel and more

Robin Westman was identified as the shooter who killed two children and injured at least 17 others in a mass shooting incident at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis on Wednesday. The Associated Press and The New York Post identified the suspect, citing law enforcement sources. The Post reported about Westman's alleged YouTube account, which had videos of guns, magazines, and also anti-Donald Trump and anti-Israel messages. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara (L) and Mayor Jacob Frey look on during a press conference following a mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church (Getty Images via AFP)

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara confirmed that the shooter was in his 20s and was armed with a rifle, shotgun, and pistol when he opened fire during Mass just before 8:30 AM local time. Police believe the shooter then killed himself.

O'Hara said that Robin Westman did not have an extensive known criminal history and acted alone.

Now, pro-Trump social media influencers and activists, including Laura Loomer, posted about the contents of Westman's YouTube video.

“Wow. The shooter in Minnesota in @IlhanMN’s district who just shot up a Catholic School was a Trump hater, a Jew hater, & appears to be a supporter of the Palestinian Islamic movement. The shooter wrote “Israel Must Fall” “K*LL Donald Trump” & “Mashallah” on his gun/magazines,” Loomer posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

The New York Post further reported that some of Westman's videos showed multiple weapons, including a semi-automatic rifle and a shotgun. Magazines were scrawled with “for the children” and “kill Donald Trump.”

The two children who were killed were 8 and 10 years old, officials said. Authorities have not released the identities of the victims, but said the children who were killed were fatally shot while they were in the church pews celebrating a Mass. It is unclear how many people were inside the church at the time.

The school was founded in 1923, and had 391 students enrolled for the 2023-24 school year, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Each grade level has two classes, with about 20 students in each class.