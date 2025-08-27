Did Minneapolis shooting suspect upload manifesto to YouTube? Alleged videos emerge

At least two children were killed in a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Seventeen others were injured before the suspect took his own life. Law enforcement officers gather outside the Annunciation Church's school in response to a reported mass shooting, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(AP)

While authorities have not officially identified the shooter, Fox News and New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz has named him as Robin Westman.

A video allegedly posted by the suspected shooter just hours before the attack has surfaced on X (formerly Twitter). The clip appears to show someone flipping through what looks like a manifesto.

Hindustan Times has not independently verified the identity of the suspect or the authenticity of the videos. We have chosen not to share the clips.

What we know about the shooting

A gunman opened fire through the windows of a Catholic church in Minneapolis as children were attending Mass during their first week of school, authorities said.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara stated that the shooter was armed with a rifle, a shotgun, and a pistol. He approached the side of Annunciation Catholic Church and fired dozens of rounds through the windows, targeting children seated in the pews. The suspect then took his own life.

“This was a deliberate act of violence against innocent children and other people worshipping. The sheer cruelty and cowardice of firing into a church full of children is absolutely incomprehensible," said the police chief.

Two children, aged 8 and 10, were killed in the attack. Dozens of other young students were inside the church at the time.

O’Hara said the shooter is believed to be in his early 20s, does not have an extensive criminal record, and appears to have acted alone. Authorities are still investigating the suspect’s motive.

President Donald Trump said he had been “fully briefed” on the shooting.

He wrote on Truth Social: “I have been fully briefed on the tragic shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene. The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved."