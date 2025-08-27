3 killed in Minneapolis school shooting, 10 critically injured, FBI on the scene

In a mass shooting in Minneapolis, at least three people were killed and 20 injured, 10 of them in a critical condition, at a school on the south side of the city in the US state of Minnesota. The shooting occurred at Annunciation Church, which is also home to a grammar school. Minneapolis school shooting: Law enforcement officers gather outside the Annunciation Church's school in response to a reported mass shooting, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis.(AP)

According to the official, the shooter, among the three dead, succumbed to self-inflicted injuries. He was reportedly using a semi-automatic weapon. Further identification was not immediately available.

US President Donald Trump said that he had been fully briefed about the shooting in Minnesota and added that the FBI was present at the scene.

The City of Minneapolis said on X, “There is no active threat to the community at this time. The shooter is contained.”

AP quoted Bill Bienemann, who lives a couple of blocks away and has long attended Mass at Annunciation Church, as saying that he he heard “dozens of shots”.

US President Donald Trump said that he had been fully briefed about the shooting in Minnesota. “The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene. The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

At least five of the injured were children, admitted to Children’s Minnesota, a pediatric trauma hospital. Hennepin Healthcare, which has Minnesota’s largest emergency department, said it also was caring for patients from the shooting.

The shooting is the latest act of gun violence in Minneapolis. According to the Associated Press, one person was killed and six others were hurt in a shooting on Tuesday afternoon outside a high school in Minneapolis. Hours later, two people died in two other shootings in the city.

Minneapolis school shooting: FBI director reacts

FBI director Kash Patel said that the agency's agents were present at the site of the incident.

“We are aware of reports of a shooting at a Catholic school in Minnesota. FBI agents are on scene, and we ask everyone to keep potential victims, civilians or law enforcement in harm’s way in your prayers,” Patel wrote on X.

“The FBI will provide updates as more information becomes available,” he added.

Praying for our kids and teachers: Governor Walz



Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said he has also been briefed about the shooting and that State Patrol are also present at the scene.

“I’ve been briefed on a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School and will continue to provide updates as we get more information. The BCA and State Patrol are on scene,” he wrote on X.

“I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence,” he added.