‘Heard about 50 shots in four minutes’: Area resident on Minneapolis school shooting horror

Minneapolis school shooting: At least two children were killed and 17 others were injured in a school shooting in Minnesota's Minneapolis on Wednesday. The shooter was also killed in the incident. Law enforcement officers gather outside Annunciation Church following a mass shooting event, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., August 27, 2025.(Reuters)

The shooting occurred at the Annunciation Church, which is also home to a grammar school.

According to local media reports, the shooter sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was reportedly using a semi-automatic weapon.

The school was evacuated and students’ families were later directed to a “reunification zone” after the incident.

Bill Bienemann, who lives a couple of blocks away and has long attended Mass at Annunciation Church, told the news agency that he heard about 50 shots for about as long as four minutes.

Families and loved ones reunite outside the police barricades after a shooting at Annunciation Church, which is also home to an elementary school, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. August 27, 2025. (Reuters)

“I was shocked. I said, ‘There’s no way that could be gunfire,’” he said. “There was so much of it. It was sporadic.”

Mike Garrity, who was walking home from the gym, told NBC News that he heard a series of loud noises.

The 64-year-old who lives across the street from the church said that he saw about a dozen crying children coming out of the school. At least three of them were covered in blood, he added.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that he had been fully briefed about the shooting in Minnesota.

“The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene. The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The shooting is the latest act of gun violence in Minneapolis. According to the Associated Press, one person was killed and six others were hurt in a shooting on Tuesday afternoon outside a high school in Minneapolis. Hours later, two people died in two other shootings in the city.