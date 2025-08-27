Minneapolis school shooter in early 20s, fired from 3 guns | What we know of him

The man who carried out the shooting at a school in Minneapolis on Wednesday was in his early 20s, and had no known significant criminal history, local police said. Community members embrace after a shooting at the Annunciation Catholic School on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP)(AP)

He used three guns — a rifle, a shotgun, and a pistol — to fire “dozens of bullets” inside a church on the campus when a special Mass was on at the Annunciation Catholic School, the police chief told reporters at the scene. The suspect died of self-inflicted injuries at the back of the church.

Not giving names yet, the officer said the man was wearing black clothes, “cargo-style pants”, and fired shots through the windows of the church.

Asked if the perpetrator was a former student of the school, the officer said no such information was yet available.

The shooter arrived in a car, and his documents are being checked too, to establish his motive, he added.

“This deliberate act of violence is just a sign of cruelty,” he said, terming the shooter a “coward."

Also Read: Heard about 50 shots in four minutes’: Area resident on Minneapolis school shooting horror'

Victims

The shooting has left three people dead, including the shooter, and 17 others injured. Among the deceased are two children, aged 8 and 10, according to the Minneapolis police chief.

Speaking to the media, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey expressed his sorrow: "And don't just say, this is about thoughts and prayers right now. These kids were literally praying. It was the first week of school. They were in a church.”

President Trump briefed

President Donald Trump said he has been "fully briefed" on the incident.

He wrote on Truth Social: “I have been fully briefed on the tragic shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene. The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!”