Robin Westman social media: Minneapolis shooter's disturbing YouTube ‘manifesto’ and videos emerge

Robin Westman, identified as the suspect in the Wednesday morning shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, allegedly shared disturbing content on a now-deleted YouTube channel under the name "Robin W." The Annunciation Catholic Church is seen behind police tape following a mass shooting on August 27, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.(Getty Images via AFP)

Alleged YouTube videos and manifesto

A now-deleted YouTube video, reportedly posted hours before the attack, surfaced on X. The 11-minute clip allegedly showed Westman flipping through a red notebook described as a manifesto, containing:

Handwritten entries in English and Cyrillic script. A layout of Annunciation Catholic Church, with one clip showing Westman stabbing a knife into a page depicting the church's floor plan. Westman giggling, coughing, and muttering phrases like “I wanna kill myself” while displaying firearms.

Other videos allegedly uploaded to the “Robin W” channel displayed weapons, including a semi-automatic rifle and a shotgun. Some of the magazines are marked with disturbing messages such as “for the children” and “kill Donald Trump.”

According to NY Post, some videos indicated Westman’s fixation on mass shooters, particularly Sandy Hook gunman Adam Lanza. Some posts on X claimed the videos included pro-trans, pro-communist, and anti-Trump sentiments.

These claims have not been verified by law enforcement. While screenshots and video clips were circulated on X, their authenticity has not been independently confirmed by Hindustan Times.

Also Read: 'One in neck, one in stomach’: Minnesota senator says student saw her friends getting shot at Minneapolis school

Shooting at Annunciation Catholic School, Minneapolis

Robin Westman, a 22-year-old, opened fire during a morning Mass at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis on Wednesday, killing two children (aged 8 and 10) and injuring 17 others. Armed with a rifle, shotgun, and pistol, he shot through stained-glass windows targeting children in the pews.

“The coward who fired these shots ultimately took his own life in the rear of the church,” Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said at a press conference. “The sheer cruelty and cowardice, firing into a church full of children, is absolutely incomprehensible."