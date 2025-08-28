Search
Thu, Aug 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Robin Westman social media: Minneapolis shooter's disturbing YouTube ‘manifesto’ and videos emerge

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Published on: Aug 28, 2025 12:13 am IST

Minneapolis school shooter Robin Westman allegedly shared disturbing content on a now-deleted YouTube channel under the name “Robin W.”

Robin Westman, identified as the suspect in the Wednesday morning shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, allegedly shared disturbing content on a now-deleted YouTube channel under the name "Robin W."

The Annunciation Catholic Church is seen behind police tape following a mass shooting on August 27, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.(Getty Images via AFP)
The Annunciation Catholic Church is seen behind police tape following a mass shooting on August 27, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.(Getty Images via AFP)

Alleged YouTube videos and manifesto

A now-deleted YouTube video, reportedly posted hours before the attack, surfaced on X. The 11-minute clip allegedly showed Westman flipping through a red notebook described as a manifesto, containing:

  1. Handwritten entries in English and Cyrillic script.
  2. A layout of Annunciation Catholic Church, with one clip showing Westman stabbing a knife into a page depicting the church's floor plan.
  3. Westman giggling, coughing, and muttering phrases like “I wanna kill myself” while displaying firearms.

Other videos allegedly uploaded to the “Robin W” channel displayed weapons, including a semi-automatic rifle and a shotgun. Some of the magazines are marked with disturbing messages such as “for the children” and “kill Donald Trump.”

According to NY Post, some videos indicated Westman’s fixation on mass shooters, particularly Sandy Hook gunman Adam Lanza. Some posts on X claimed the videos included pro-trans, pro-communist, and anti-Trump sentiments.

These claims have not been verified by law enforcement. While screenshots and video clips were circulated on X, their authenticity has not been independently confirmed by Hindustan Times.

Also Read: 'One in neck, one in stomach’: Minnesota senator says student saw her friends getting shot at Minneapolis school

Shooting at Annunciation Catholic School, Minneapolis

Robin Westman, a 22-year-old, opened fire during a morning Mass at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis on Wednesday, killing two children (aged 8 and 10) and injuring 17 others. Armed with a rifle, shotgun, and pistol, he shot through stained-glass windows targeting children in the pews.

“The coward who fired these shots ultimately took his own life in the rear of the church,” Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said at a press conference. “The sheer cruelty and cowardice, firing into a church full of children, is absolutely incomprehensible."

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Robin Westman social media: Minneapolis shooter's disturbing YouTube ‘manifesto’ and videos emerge
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On