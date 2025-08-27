Robin Westman: Annunciation School, Minneapolis shooter was anti-Trump? New videos surface

Robin Westman has been identified as the shooting suspect who killed two children and injured at least 17 others in Annunciation Catholic School, Minneapolis, on Wednesday, The New York Post reported, citing sources. The report further added that officials are looking into an apparent manifesto linked to the suspect. Robin Westman has been identified as the Minneapolis school shooting suspect(Getty Images via AFP)

Authorities confirmed that the shooter was in his early 20s and did not have an extensive known criminal history. He is believed to have acted alone. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said that Westman was armed with a rifle, shotgun and pistol when he approached the side of the church and shot dozens of rounds through the windows toward the children sitting in the pews during Mass at the Annunciation Catholic School just before 8:30 AM local time. Police believe the shooter then killed himself.

Deliberate act of violence

“This was a deliberate act of violence against innocent children and other people worshipping. The sheer cruelty and cowardice of firing into a church full of children is absolutely incomprehensible,” the police chief added.

He noted that a wooden plank was placed to barricade some of the side doors, and that authorities found a smoke bomb but no explosives at the scene.

“Minnesota is heartbroken. From the officers responding, to the clergy and teachers providing comfort, to the hospital staff saving lives, we will get through this together. Hug your kids close,” Gov Tim Walz wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

‘Kill Donald Trump’ videos

Several screenshots from a YouTube video possibly connected to Robin Westman have been circulating on social media, The Post reports. Some clips show his obsession with mass shooters, including Sandy Hook killer Adam Lanza.

One video on YouTube shows multiple weapons. Magazines could be seen scrawled with ‘for the children’ and ‘kill Donald Trump’.