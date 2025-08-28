Trump orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honour of Minneapolis shooting victims

United States President Donald Trump has ordered that all American flags be flown at half-staff at the White House and all other public buildings across the country till sunset on Sunday, August 31, to honour the victims of the mass shooting at a Catholic school in Minnesota's Minneapolis city in which two children died and 17 children and adults got injured. Out of those injured, seven are reported to be critical. A shooter opened fire on Wednesday at children attending a mass at a Minneapolis Catholic school on Wednesday morning, killing at least two children aged eight and 10 and injuring 17 others.(Reuters)

“I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, August 31, 2025,” read the White House proclamation.

Trump has also directed for the American flag to be flown at half-staff at all US embassies and consular offices across the world. “I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations,” the proclamation further read.

Minessota school shooting

A shooter opened fire on Wednesday at children attending a mass at a Minneapolis Catholic school on Wednesday morning, killing at least two children aged eight and 10 and injuring 17 others. The shooter also later died due to self-inflicted injuries, according to police.

According to Minneapolis police chief Brian O’Hara, the shooter was in his early 20s and was carrying a rifle, shotgun and pistol. He said the children were at the mass marking their first week back to school when the shooting happened.

“Two young children, ages eight and 10, were killed where they sat in the pews," AFP quoted O'Hara as saying.

Reacting to the tragic incident, Trump earlier said that he had been fully briefed about the tragic shooting and that the FBI quickly responded and reached the crime scene. “I have been fully briefed on the tragic shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene. The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!” he wrote on Truth Social.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also expressed deep condolences over the shooting. “All of our kids should be able to go to school or church or anywhere without the fear of gun violence. Don't just say we need thoughts and prayers. These kids were literally in a church praying. Don't just think of them just as someone else's kids. Think of them as your own,” he wrote on X.