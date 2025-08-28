Minneapolis school shooting: Melania Trump stresses ‘need for pre-emptive intervention’ after tragedy, Netizens weigh in

Melania Trump has issued a statement after a mass shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis, stressing the “need for pre-emptive intervention in identifying potential school shooters.” Shooter Robin Westman killed two children, aged 8 and 10, and injured several others after opening fire at Annunciation Catholic School during a church service. He then died by suicide. Minneapolis school shooting: Melania Trump stresses ‘need for pre-emptive intervention’ after tragedy (Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

Melania wrote in a post on X, “The tragic mass killing in Minnesota illuminates the need for pre-emptive intervention in identifying potential school shooters. Early warning signs are often evident, with many individuals exhibiting concerning behaviors and making violent threats online prior to their actions.”

Read More | Minneapolis school shooting: Where did Robin Westman live? What to know as yearbook records reveal new details

“To prevent future tragedies, it is crucial we look into behavioral threat assessments across all levels of society—beginning in our homes, extending through school districts and of course, social media platforms. Being aware of these warning signs and acting quickly can save lives and make American communities safer,” she added.

‘Public awareness and early warning signs could prevent tragedies’

Most X users agreed with Melania, with some offering their own suggestions to tackle shootings at schools. “Yes, pattern recognition in shooters' behavior and cognition exists. Public awareness and early warning signs could prevent tragedies. It’s not about gun control but public education, early intervention, and health professionals with greater discernment in administering hormone therapies,” one user wrote. “Beginning in our homes! Well-stated @FLOTUS!

I remember when my mother noticed trouble in our home and took corrective action. We thought it was a bit unfair but in hindsight it was for our own good. A strong, caring home builds the next strong generation,” wrote another. “We need more help with mental health issues in this country. It’s not a gun problem. It’s a people problem,” commented a user.

Read More | Minneapolis school shooting: What is Cyrillic alphabet, used by Robin Westman in his disturbing manifesto?

“Agreed. Parents also need to wake up and stop with the "My child could never do that!" mentality,” one user said, while another wrote, “Thank you for stating this it may sound obvious, but it’s not clearly something has to change”. “Thank you, First Lady Melania Trump, for highlighting the need for pre-emptive action after the tragic Minneapolis shooting! Behavioral assessments in homes, schools, and on social media can save lives. Praying,” wrote a user.