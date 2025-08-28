Minneapolis school shooting: Where did Robin Westman live? What to know as yearbook records reveal new details

New details are gradually being unveiled about Minneapolis shooter Robin Westman, who carried out a deadly mass shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis on Wednesday, August 27. Two children, aged 8 and 10, were killed when Westman opened fire at Annunciation Catholic School during a church service. MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - AUGUST 27: People attend a vigil at Lynnhurst Park to mourn the dead and pray for the wounded after a gunman opened fire on students at Annunciation Catholic School on August 27, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Where did Robin Westman live?

According to KARE11, Westman grew up in Richfield, a city in Minnesota. His mother was an employee at Annunciation School.

Yearbook records show that 23-year-old Westman, who died by suicide after carrying out the shooting, graduated from the Annunciation Catholic School and Church, as reported by the New York Post. His mother worked at the school from 2016 until her retirement in 2021.

Police are investigating all the links between Westman and the school. A motive has also yet to be determined.

FBI Director Kash Patel said in a post on X that the shooting is being investigated as “an act of domestic terrorism and hate crime targeting Catholics.” “There were 2 fatalities, an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old. In addition, 14 children and 3 adults were injured,” he added.

Several renowned people have spoken out about the shooting, including Pope Leo XIV, who said he was "profoundly saddened" by the news. "He sends his heartfelt condolences and the assurance of spiritual closeness to all those affected by this terrible tragedy, especially the families now grieving the loss of a child," Vatican Secretary of State Petro Parolin said in a statement.

President Donald Trump shared a statement too, writing on Truth Social, “I have been fully briefed on the tragic shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene. The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!”