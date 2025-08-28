Minneapolis school shooting: What is Cyrillic alphabet, used by Robin Westman in his disturbing manifesto?

Chilling new details are being revealed about Minneapolis shooter Robin Westman, including the fact that videos he posted before the attack showed a journal written in what appears to be Cyrillic characters. Much of what he wrote in his disturbing manifesto was in Cyrillic, including a part where he wrote about what he wanted to wear for "my shooting." Mourners take part in a vigil at Lynnhurst Park following a shooting earlier in the day at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. August 27, 2025. REUTERS/Tim Evans(REUTERS)

Westman carried out a mass shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis on Wednesday, August 27. Two children, aged 8 and 10, were killed when Westman opened fire at Annunciation Catholic School during a church service. Many others were injured.

The notes found in Westman's notebooks and on the firearms were written in a blend of Cyrillic alphabet, English and other languages, ABC News reported. The writings indicate Westman's grievances and anger, and have references to other high-profile school shootings and shooters.

What is Cyrillic alphabet?

Cyrillic alphabet is a writing system that was developed in the 9th–10th century CE for Slavic-speaking people of the Eastern Orthodox faith. The website added, “It is currently used exclusively or as one of several alphabets for more than 50 languages, notably Belarusian, Bulgarian, Kazakh, Kyrgyz, Macedonian, Montenegrin (spoken in Montenegro; also called Serbian), Russian, Serbian, Tajik (a dialect of Persian), Turkmen, Ukrainian, and Uzbek.”

According to PBS, the Cyrillic alphabet was named after St. Cyril, even though there are some doubts about whether or not he invented the alphabet. The website added, “Cyril was a Greek monk who, with Methodius, brought written language to Christian converts in the mid-9th century (c.860) in what is now Russia. The Cyrillic alphabet is closely based on the Greek alphabet, with about a dozen additional letters invented to represent Slavic sounds not found in Greek.”

Read More | Robin Westman: Minneapolis school shooter was obsessed with mass shooters, Sandy Hook suspect Adam Lanza

Part of what Westman wrote in his manifesto in Cyrillic, which was translated by the New York Post, read, "I don't want to dress girly all the time but I guess sometimes I really like it. I know I am not a woman but I definitely don't feel like a man … I really like my outfit.”

"I look pretty, smart and modest. I think I want to wear something like this for my shooting," added the 23-year-old, who identified as a transgender woman. "I hate my face. I hate when I can see it. I don't want to be seen."

The principal of the Annunciation Catholic School and Church revealed that older students protected younger kids during the shooting. Principal Matthew DeBoer wept as he recounted the attack, saying, “We lost two angels today.”

Read More | Robin Westman YouTube row: What Minneapolis school shooter's alleged videos reveal; Trump, Israel and more

"Please pray, and don't stop with your words," he added. "This can never, ever happen again.

“I love you,” DeBoer told the victims and their families. “You’re so brave, and I’m so sorry this happened to us today.”