Is Travis Decker the sole suspect in daughters' murders? Chilling new details about crime scene released

Amid a search for Travis Decker, a triple-murder suspect, officials have disclosed chilling new details about the crime scene and the evidence saying he is the only suspect. Decker is accused of killing his three minor daughters – Paityn Decker, 9; Evelyn Decker, 8; and Olivia Decker, 5. The three children were found murdered in Washington after being last seen leaving to be with Decker on a "planned visitation.” Is Travis Decker the sole suspect in daughters' murders? Officials provide chilling new details about crime scene (Chelan County Sheriff's Office)

Back in June, court documents obtained by ABC News revealed that the girls were found with plastic bags over their heads, with their wrists zip-tied. However, officials have released new details about how the three girls were found.

How the victims were found

"Two of the victims each had two separate bags over their heads and the third victim had three separate bags over their head," officials said, adding that "several cable ties were located on the ground in the immediate area of the bodies.” The plastic bags and the cable ties were collected and submitted to the Washington State Crime Lab for DNA analysis.

The crime lab said on August 6 that the "DNA profiles matching Travis Decker were found on the plastic bags" and on the cable ties. This confirmed that he was the sole suspect in the killings.

"The completion of this DNA analysis provides additional evidence that indicates Travis Decker is the only suspect involved in committing these homicides," officials said.

DNA matching the three girls was found on the plastic bags too, according to officials. The cause of death was determined to be suffocation, an autopsy revealed.

Officials revealed in July that bloody handprints found on the tailgate of Decker's vehicle also matched his DNA profile. His car was located near his daughters’ bodies.

The sheriff's office has said that they "do not have any evidence to suggest Travis Decker is either alive or deceased." The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is continuing to work with local, state and federal law enforcement partners to "coordinate continued search efforts."

Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison told ABC News in July that officials are “hopeful” Decker will be found. However, they know the search could be a "long haul."

"We could be in a fight for five years, 10 years, 20 years. I certainly hope we're looking at a couple weeks and it closes out, but it could be a long time and we are committed to staying with it," Morrison said.