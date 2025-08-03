The King County Sheriff's Office received a report about a possible sighting of Travis Decker, a triple-murder suspect, on the Pacific Crest Trail near Snoqualmie Pass Friday evening, August 1, KOMO News reported. Decker is accused of killing his three minor daughters – Paityn Decker, 9; Evelyn Decker, 8; and Olivia Decker, 5. The three children were found murdered in Washington after being last seen leaving to be with Decker on a "planned visitation.” Travis Decker spotted? Drones, K9 teams comb Pacific Crest Trail near Snoqualmie Pass (Wenatchee Police Department)

Several agencies were seen searching for Decker following the possible sighting. Drones, K9 teams, and the KCSO's Guardian One helicopter also combed the mountains in the area.

“On 8-1-25 at about 1800 hours, the King County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from a community member who believes they saw Travis Decker near the Snoqualmie pass and Pacific Crest Trail," wrote the KCSO in response to a KOMO News inquiry. "As locating Decker is a priority, KCSO dispatched multiple patrol units along with TAC-30, K-9 Units, and Guardian 1 to aid in the search. Neighboring Law Enforcement agencies were notified as well. This is still an active scene, and information will be provided when available.”

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office said about a week back that a decrease in tips and leads regarding Decker’s location has led to a "reduced footprint from CCSO and other LE Agencies in the search." The CCSO added that detectives were still assessing evidence and also searching for new investigative leads.” Law enforcement personnel, along with search and rescue organizations, have conducted an exhaustive search for Mr. Decker in the wilderness area surrounding the initial crime scene," wrote the CCSO. "Information and leads received have been followed up on in several different areas, with the focus remaining on the Blewett Pass and Enhancements area between Chelan and Kittitas Counties.”

Decker has been charged with three counts of murder and kidnapping. Federal prosecutors also charged him with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. Court documents revealed that days before his daughters' murders, he Googled “how does a person move to Canada,” “how to relocate to Canada,” and “jobs Canada."

Anyone who spots Decker has been urged to call 911, and advised not to approach or contact him. Those with information have been asked to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102, or USMS Tips at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.