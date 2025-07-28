Travis Decker manhunt: Authorities share important update on search for murder suspect, ‘As bear hunting season opens…’

Police in Washington have said that they will now scale back their manhunt for Travis Decker, a triple-murder suspect accused of killing his three daughters. Decker is accused of killing his three minor daughters – Paityn Decker, 9; Evelyn Decker, 8; and Olivia Decker, 5. The three children were found murdered in Washington after being last seen leaving to be with Decker on a "planned visitation.” Travis Decker manhunt: Authorities share important update on search for murder suspect (Wenatchee Police Department)

Chelan County Sheriff's Office provides update

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office said in a recent news release that the search "continues with a reduced footprint while the criminal investigation remains ongoing." “A decrease in leads and tips into the potential location of Mr. Decker has led to a reduced footprint from CCSO and other LE Agencies in the search. CCSO Detectives continue to assess evidence and search for new investigative leads,” the Facebook post reads.

“Law enforcement personnel, along with search and rescue organizations have conducted an exhaustive search for Mr. Decker of the wilderness area surrounding the initial crime scene. Information and leads received have been followed up on in several different areas with the focus remaining on the Blewett Pass and Enhancements area between Chelan and Kittitas Counties,” it adds.

The statement explained that search efforts included swift water teams, several K9 teams with various disciplines, air assets, as well as personnel on foot. It added that there is “insufficient information to suggest that he is alive, nor if he is deceased.”

The most recent area where a search was conducted was Blewett Pass area, north of the Mineral Springs campground. However, the Chelan County Sheriff's Office explained that “the potential evidence and intelligence gathered in this area are inconclusive, meaning we cannot confirm any of the information is directly associated with Mr. Decker.”

The statement added, “As bear hunting season opens in August, and others continue their outdoor pursuits, we strongly encourage everyone venturing out into these areas remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities, persons, or items they may come across by reporting it to 911 immediately. We also ask those who do come across something to mark the location using GPS or other marking form if they are able to, and even take pictures if it is safe. CCSO Detectives remain actively engaged in processing evidence and will continue to follow up on leads or tips as they come in.”

The sheriff’s office added that Decker “should be considered armed and dangerous,” and that the United States Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to Decker’s arrest.

Anyone who spots Decker has been urged to call 911, and advised not to approach or contact him. Those with information have been asked to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102, or USMS Tips at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.