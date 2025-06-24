Is Travis Decker alive? Authorities issue major update as manhunt enters 4th week, ‘No certain evidence that…’

Authorities have entered the fourth week of a massive manhunt for Travis Decker, a triple-murder suspect. The 32-year-old has been accused of killing his three minor daughters – Paityn Decker, 9; Evelyn Decker, 8; and Olivia Decker, 5. The three children were found murdered in Washington after being last seen leaving to be with Decker on a "planned visitation.” Is Travis Decker alive? Authorities issue major update as manhunt enters 4th week (Wenatchee Police Department via AP)

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office has now said that some search resources are being redirected to find Decker, focusing on the possibility that he might have died in the wilderness.

Is Travis Decker alive?

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office said on Monday, June 23, that after a long search, there is "no certain evidence that Decker remains alive or in the area,” according to KXLY. Since the beginning of the investigation, KCSO and Chelan County deputies have continued to maintain increased patrols throughout central Washington in the Blewett Pass, Teanaway Valley, Liberty and Lauderdale areas.

"Team members have spent days and nights in remote terrain, working with K9 resources and experienced trackers to identify and follow any credible lead to Decker’s location. Detectives have investigated dozens and dozens and dozens of potential sightings, tips, and leads provided by the public," said KCSO in a press release.

The Sheriff's Office added that although there were "seemingly strong leads" early on in the search giving way to "less convincing proof," it is still trying its best to find Decker. "We are still asking for and will continue to investigate leads and tips from the public. We remain prepared to deploy our own resources and call on our partners in this search if new evidence points to Decker’s whereabouts. Some search resources are being redirected to find and recover Decker if he died in the rugged wilderness during this intense search—a possibility that increases every day," KCSO said.

There are extra patrols in the Kittitas area. Meanwhile, KCSO said the US Marshals Service is leading the search outside of KCSO territory.

"We can’t and won’t quit this search; Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia Decker deserve justice.And Decker remains a danger to the public as long as he’s at large," KCSO said, urging anyone with any information to report it to Kittcom at 509-925-8534.

KCSO added, “The KCSO deputies and detectives who’ve been at this search for three weeks want nothing more than to bring Travis Decker to justice. We still believe public awareness and help is our best tool—whether it comes from a cabin owner who finds something out of place, a hiker in the Enchantments who discovers evidence our searches missed, or anyone else.”