A massive manhunt for Travis Decker, a triple-murder suspect, is underway in the United States. Decker, 32, has been accused of killing his three minor daughters – Paityn Decker, 9; Evelyn Decker, 8; and Olivia Decker, 5. The three children were found murdered in Washington after being last seen leaving to be with Decker on a "planned visitation.” Where is Travis Decker now? Authorities issue alert in this area with special Father's Day message (Wenatchee Police Department via AP)

Where is Travis Decker now?

The search for Decker is active in Kittitas County, with deputies asking residents and visitors to remain vigilant. On Father's Day, the Kittitas County Sheriff shared a Facebook post urging the public to contact authorities if they know anything about the suspect’s whereabouts.

“KCSO deputies and Kittitas County Regional Tactical Response Team members are still active in the border areas of our county nearest the last believed location of suspected murderer Travis Decker,” the post reads. “We ask everyone, especially in the northern reaches of our county, to be alert for suspicious peo, dad accused of killing his 3 minor girls in Washington?ple or circumstances. If you see Travis Decker, call 911 immediately. If you believe you have intelligence about him or this investigation in our county, call Kittcom at 509-925-8534.”

It adds, “A special thanks to 97 Rock House coffee for their hospitality, including parking, throughout this operation. And to all the men and women in law enforcement who are apart from their families this Father's Day: Thank you for your work to seek justice for the victims in this incident and to keep our community safe.”

Officials previously said that Decker, who is homeless,is wanted for three counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree kidnapping. Police said he is a former member of the military with "extensive training” and may pose a "significant risk.”

Decker was last seen wearing a light shirt and dark shorts. He has been described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.