Does Travis Decker have mental health issues? Chilling interaction with driver days before murder reveals details

As a massive manhunt for Travis Decker, a triple-murder suspect continues, a new video has provided an insight into his mental health condition before he committed the murders. The 32-year-old has been accused of killing his three minor daughters – Paityn Decker, 9; Evelyn Decker, 8; and Olivia Decker, 5. The three children were found murdered in Washington after being last seen leaving to be with Decker on a "planned visitation.” Does Travis Decker have mental health issues? (Wenatchee Police Department via AP)

A new dash cam video from the Wenatchee Police Department revealed Decker’s interaction with a police officer and another motorist after Decker collided with a vehicle at a red light on North Miller Street in Wenatchee on May 27, days before the murders, KING 5 reported. The outlet said it obtained the video and other records through a public records request to Wenatchee police.

The driver who Decker hit said Decker was “nervous and fidgety” and “kept telling me not to call police.” On being told that the accident had to be reported, Decker “looked almost intimidating to me,” the driver revealed. However, Decker did not say anything threatening.

In June, Decker was involved in two auto collisions three weeks apart, the outlet reported.

Does Travis Decker have mentally health issues?

According to the court documents, Decker possibly had mental health issues, including borderline personality disorder. Per a previous Fox 13 report, Decker’s visitation time with the three girls had been reduced in recent years after his ex-wife Whitney, as well as her lawyer, cited alleged endangerment of the three children, declining mental health and lack of communication.

Court audio that was previously released revealed that Decker lost overnight custody of his daughters over concerns that he was forcing them to sleep in an armory. Whitney even said that there was an escalation in Decker’s behavior in recent months. “He has had some outbursts where he has burst into my home against my objections and yelled for the girls,” she said in the court documents, adding that Decker “just keeps getting more and more unstable.”

Decker has been charged with three counts of aggravated first-degree murder and kidnapping.