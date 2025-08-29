Search
Fri, Aug 29, 2025
Donald Trump withdraws Kamala Harris's Secret Service protection

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 29, 2025 06:51 pm IST

The Trump administration has terminated an extension approved by then-President Joe Biden for Kamala Harris.

US President Donald Trump has withdrawn the Secret Service protection for former vice president and 2024 Democratic rival Kamala Harris, Reuters reported on Friday, citing a senior White House official.

Former US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris arrives to board Air Force Two at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on October 21, 2024.(AFP)
The official said Harris's protection was extended by then-President Joe Biden for one year, until January 2026, before he left office last January.

News agency Reuters reported that former vice presidents typically receive six months of Secret Service protection after they leave office.

According to a copy of a letter sent to Harris and reviewed by CNN, the White House said that Harris's additional security will be terminated as of September 1.

“You are hereby authorized to discontinue any security-related procedures previously authorized by Executive Memorandum, beyond those required by law, for the following individual, effective September 1, 2025: Former Vice President Kamala D. Harris,” the letter reads in full, according to CNN.

Kirsten Allen, a senior adviser to Harris, said that the former vice president has thanked the Secret Service for their service.

"The vice president is grateful to the United States Secret Service for their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment to safety," she said, according to Reuters.

The move comes ahead of Harris's high-profile multi-city book tour for her new memoir “107 Days,” which covers her brief presidential campaign and is set to be released on September 23.

Last year, Trump defeated Harris in the presidential election after Biden withdrew from the race and Harris took his place.

