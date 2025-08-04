Democrats quietly begin shadow campaigns for 2028 presidential race

Democratic leaders have begun what insiders call a “shadow campaign” for the 2028 presidential primary, according to USA Today. The party’s image is at a low, and hopefuls see a chance to step up early, even though voting remains months away. Kamala Harris raised eyebrows after she said she would not be running in California's governor race.(AFP)

Former Vice President Kamala Harris raised eyebrows when she passed on the California governor’s race, saying she did not “want to go back in the system” so soon. She told The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “I want to travel the country, I want to listen to people, I want to talk with people and I don’t want it to be transactional, where I’m asking for their vote.”

Do Democrats have a frontrunner?

Political strategist Michael Feldman, senior adviser to former Vice President Al Gore, told USA Today, “There will be a contested primary. There will be a large field of people who feel like it's their time and it's their moment.”

With Harris non-committal for now, others see an opening. Historian Matthew Dallek at George Washington University framed the stakes bluntly: “More is riding on this pre‑primary race than in most years because the party's brand is in the toilet,” he said in a conversation with USA Today.

Early campaigns reshape 2028 race

Even without ballots cast, many potential contenders have fanned out into early states. They are making speeches, attending events, dropping campaign cash, and penning memoirs. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker delivered a fierce critique of “do‑nothing” Democrats in New Hampshire. Senator Ruben Gallego of Arizona said he will be on the ground soon.

According to USA Today, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Rep. Ro Khanna, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Maryland Governor Wes Moore are also actively engaging with early voters.

Strategist Nina Smith, who worked on Buttigieg’s 2020 run, told USA Today, “There is some juice, there’s some fire, from the perspective of people who want to step up and lead and be the standard bearer for our party.”

Money matters too: Rep. Khanna outraised many, reporting $14.2 million in campaign funds by June, while Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Chris Murphy also hold substantial reserves.

That early push signals a party testing its options. There is pressure from rising populism, internal divisions, and the unpredictable fallout of recent elections. With no front-runner yet, 2028 looks set to be a marathon.

FAQs

Is Kamala Harris running for 2028?

She declined to run for California’s governor and has not officially declared a presidential bid yet.

Will the 2028 Democratic primary be contested?

Yes, experts expect a large field and no clear favorite early on.

Why are Democrats starting so early?

Low approval ratings have created an urgency to restore confidence and unity.

Who has been investing in states early?

Politicians like Gallego, Pritzker, Newsom, Khanna, and Moore are already on the ground.

Is fundraising driving this early energy?

Yes. Several potential candidates have built massive cash reserves in advance.