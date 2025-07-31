Kamala Harris running for president in 2028? California Gov decision sparks speculation

Kamala Harris has announced that she will not run for the post of California Governor, ruling out a chance to contest for her home state’s highest post. In a statement, the former US Vice President said that she had given “serious thought” to the matter, but ultimately decided not to run for Governor. The news has sparked speculation about the Democratic leader’s intention to run for the 2028 presidential election. Former US Vice President Kamala Harris announced that she would not run for the post of California Governor.(AFP)

Harris’ decision has implications for current California Governor Gavin Newsom as well. The search for Newsom’s successor has been largely static as the state braced for a possible Harris candidacy, Politico reported. She would have been a frontrunner in the race, the outlet said.

Kamala Harris running for president in 2028?

As per The Washington Post, Kamala Harris’ decision leaves the door open for another White House bid in 2028. The former Vice President has been exploring the prospects of forming new groups to continue her involvement in politics and advocate for the causes she championed during her 2024 campaign. This comes as she was defeated by Donald Trump in the 2024 US presidential election.

This is not the first time Harris has passed up the opportunity to run for governor. She had chosen to run for the US Senate earlier, as she and her advisers felt it was a better fit for her national policy interests and her background as California’s former attorney general.

In her statement, Harris also indicated that the government had often failed voters. “At the same time, we must recognize that our politics, our government, and our institutions have too often failed the American people, culminating in this moment of crisis. As we look ahead, we must be willing to pursue change through new methods and fresh thinking — committed to our same values and principles, but not bound by the same playbook.”

2028 Presidential elections

Several candidates are looking to put their name forward for the 2028 presidential election. This includes Gavin Newsom. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey and Maryland Governor Wes Moore are believed to be considering a run as well.

If Harris and Newsom both run for the Democrat nomination, it could complicate things as they share some of the same advisers and donors.

