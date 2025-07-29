Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff attend wedding of Steve Jobs' daughter Eve and Harry Charles

Former Vice President Kamala Harris made an appearance in the Cotswolds last week, where Eve Jobs - the youngest daughter of Steve Jobs and Laurene Powell Jobs - kicked off her wedding festivities. The first event, a private dinner at The Bull in Charlbury, happened days before the actual ceremony. According to People, Harris was spotted there on Thursday night, seated at a long floral-covered table inside the countryside pub. She was not there alone - the venue was heavily guarded, with about 20 Secret Service agents stationed outside. Kamala Harris at Eve Jobs' pre-wedding(X/@kdh4potus)

Eve Jobs' pre-wedding ceremony

Adrian Fenty, the former D.C. mayor and a close friend of the Jobs family, was also seen arriving with her. The pre-wedding dinner was quiet but elegant. Guests were served dinner as Steve Jobs’ sister, writer Mona Simpson, stood to give a short speech. Jack Savoretti handled the music - just him and his guitar, performing a 10-song acoustic set. He ended with a cover of Dusty Springfield’s “You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me.”

Wedding at St. Michael’s and reception at Estelle Manor

On Saturday, July 26, Eve married British show jumper Harry Charles in a ceremony at a medieval parish church in the Cotswolds. The reception took place at Estelle Manor, a members-only hotel and estate that’s become a favorite among tech and fashion families, reports People.

Eve, 27, and Harry, 26, first went public during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, where he represented Great Britain. His father, Peter Charles, is a decorated equestrian who won gold at the 2012 London Games.

Guest list and pre-wedding moments

The wedding drew a select crowd. Jessica Springsteen, daughter of Bruce Springsteen, and Jennifer Gates, daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates, were both present. Kourtney Kardashian was also in the area that weekend and shared a photo on Instagram taken at Estelle Manor - though it is unclear if she attended the actual wedding. Leading up to the big day, Eve shared photos from her bachelorette trip - pink-themed, with yachts, pool floats, and champagne.

Eve is one of thefour kids of Steve Jobs and Laurene Powell Jobs. The late Apple founder passed away in 2011 from a rare form of pancreatic cancer. Eve grew up alongside her siblings - Lisa, now 47; Reed, 33; and Erin, 29.

