Eve Jobs to marry Harry Charles today: 5 facts to know about Steve Jobs' daughter

Eve Jobs, daughter of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, is marrying Olympic equestrian gold medalist Harry Charles in a lavish ceremony in the Cotswolds on Saturday, July 26. Steve Jobs' daughter, Eve Jobs, will tie the knot with Harry Charles in the Cotswolds.(Eve Jobs Instagram)

The “multi-million-pound fairytale” wedding is taking place at the small medieval parish church of St Michael and All Angels in the Oxfordshire countryside, per The Times.

Post that, the couple will be joined by hundreds of guests for their wedding reception at the luxury Estelle Manor country hotel. They are believed to have booked the property for the week. Founded by Sharan Pasricha, Estelle Manor is set on an 85-acre estate in Oxfordshire, providing access to more than 100 hotel rooms, four restaurants, and other facilities like gym, swimming pool as well as tennis courts.

Hello! magazine cited a spokesperson for the official wedding organisers, who stated that celebrations will kick off at 5.30 pm (local time), with guests expected to start arriving at the church at around 5 pm. They will later depart at around 6:30 pm to attend the Estelle Manor celebration from 7 pm onwards.

Eve Jobs, who debuted her relationship with Harry Charles at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, is taking a step forward in her life. Here are five major facts about her:

1. Who is Eve Jobs?

Born on 9 July 1998, Eve is the youngest child of Steve Jobs and has two siblings and one half sister. The model lives in California's Palo Alto. She completed her graduation from Stanford University in 2021. This was the same institution where her parents met.

2. Equestrian record

Before completing her graduation, Eve was associated with the Upper Echelon Academy in Florida to learn horse riding. In 2019, she came into the spotlight when Horse Sport named her as the 5th best rider among the top 1,000 in the world under the age of 25.

3. Eve Jobs’ modelling career

Eve also has a successful career in modelling, since making her debut at the age of 22, according to Harper's Bazaar magazine. At that time, she featured in a Glossier holiday campaign alongside Sydney Sweeney and RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Naomi Smalls. Later on, she appeared on the cover of Vogue Japan, besides doing campaigns for Louis Vuitton.

4. Philanthropy

Eve remains famous for her philanthropic efforts, much like her mother Laurene Powell Jobs.

5. Eve Jobs' net worth

Eve is estimated to have individual earnings of around $500,000 to $1 million, the majority of which is accumulated through her own personal endeavours.

