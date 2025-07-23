Where is Eve Jobs' wedding taking place, and how much will it cost?

Eve Jobs, the 27-year-old daughter of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, is preparing to marry British Olympic show jumper Harry Charles, 26, this week. Eve Jobs to Marry Harry Charles in Lavish $6.7 Million Wedding(Instagram/evejobs)

The couple, who began dating in 2022 and got engaged last September, are turning heads with their “multi-million-pound fairytale.” Stanlee Gatti, a renowned event planner, has been brought on board to design the event, per the New York Post.

How much Eve Jobs' ‘fairytale’ wedding cost

The four-day wedding, which is reportedly costing around $6.7 million (£5 million), will be held at Soho Farmhouse in the Cotswolds, one of the UK’s most exclusive countryside venues.

“Eve and Harry’s wedding is like a multi-million-pound fairytale. It’s a society wedding like no other, and it’s turning rural Oxfordshire upside down,” one source told The Sun.

Daily Mail reported Trucks carrying supplies have already been spotted navigating the quiet lanes, and the nearby village is expected to be placed under tight security, with secret service agents and what one source described as “blokes who look like they work for the FBI” keeping watch.

About Eve Jobs' wedding venue

Soho Farmhouse, aka ‘Butlins for toffs,’ is a chic, members-only countryside retreat that has hosted celebrity events including Meghan Markle’s hen do. Set across 100 acres, it features cosy Scandi-style cabins, private lakes, fire pits, and open spaces that blend rustic charm with five-star luxury.

Several A-list guests are expected to fly into Oxford Airport via private jet, then take helicopters to the venue. Among the elite guest list: Kamala Harris, her daughter Phoebe, Bill Gates’s daughter Jennifer, Princess Beatrice, and even a rumoured performance by Sir Elton John, said to cost £1 million alone.

“She [Eve's mother Laurene] has gone ‘all out’ for the wedding,” sources revealed, as Laurene steps in to help plan the big day after the death of Steve Jobs in 2011, per The Sun.

“It’s a society wedding like no other,” the insider added. “The sleepy village in which it’s taking place feels like it’s turning into a no-go zone.”