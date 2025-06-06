Steve Jobs' daughter getting married: All you need to know about Eve Jobs' ‘wedding of the year’

Eve Jobs, the youngest daughter of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs, is preparing to walk down the aisle of “the wedding of the year.” Eve Jobs, engaged to British equestrian Harry Charles, is preparing for a star-studded wedding in August.(Instagram/@evejobs)

The 26-year-old model is engaged to Harry Charles, a British equestrian, and the couple’s upcoming nuptials are set to unfold in the picturesque British countryside this August.

Where is Eve Jobs getting married?

The marriage will take place in the Cotswolds, an upscale rural region known for its idyllic scenery, honey-coloured stone cottages, and celebrity residents.

Located just over an hour from Oxford, the Cotswolds have long been a favourite retreat for the rich and famous, including David and Victoria Beckham, who reportedly own property in the area.

When is Eve Jobs getting married?

While the exact wedding date has been kept secret, preparations are already underway on both sides of the Atlantic.

Daily Mail reported that the guest list is expected to include Jennifer Gates, the daughter of Microsoft founder Bill Gates and a close friend of Eve’s. The British outlet also reports that former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Princess Beatrice are expected to attend the wedding.

She made her first fashion show appearance in 2021, walking for Coperni alongside Gigi Hadid and Louis Vuitton.

Her fiancé, Harry Charles, rose to fame as part of the British equestrian team that earned the gold medal in show jumping at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The couple reportedly made their relationship public during the Games, with Brides magazine noting their debut as one of the most talked-about Olympic romances. “TEAM GOLD!!!!!! Beyond proud of you my love!!!!” she posted on Instagram after the game.