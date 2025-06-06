Search Search
Friday, Jun 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Steve Jobs' daughter getting married: All you need to know about Eve Jobs' ‘wedding of the year’

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Jun 06, 2025 02:15 PM IST

Eve Jobs, daughter of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, is set to marry British equestrian Harry Charles in the Cotswolds this August.

Eve Jobs, the youngest daughter of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs, is preparing to walk down the aisle of “the wedding of the year.” 

Eve Jobs, engaged to British equestrian Harry Charles, is preparing for a star-studded wedding in August.(Instagram/@evejobs)
Eve Jobs, engaged to British equestrian Harry Charles, is preparing for a star-studded wedding in August.(Instagram/@evejobs)

The 26-year-old model is engaged to Harry Charles, a British equestrian, and the couple’s upcoming nuptials are set to unfold in the picturesque British countryside this August.

ALSO READ| Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve Jobs to marry in ‘wedding of the year’: Venue, guest list and more

Where is Eve Jobs getting married?

The marriage will take place in the Cotswolds, an upscale rural region known for its idyllic scenery, honey-coloured stone cottages, and celebrity residents. 

Located just over an hour from Oxford, the Cotswolds have long been a favourite retreat for the rich and famous, including David and Victoria Beckham, who reportedly own property in the area.

When is Eve Jobs getting married?

While the exact wedding date has been kept secret, preparations are already underway on both sides of the Atlantic. 

Daily Mail reported that the guest list is expected to include Jennifer Gates, the daughter of Microsoft founder Bill Gates and a close friend of Eve’s. The British outlet also reports that former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Princess Beatrice are expected to attend the wedding.

She made her first fashion show appearance in 2021, walking for Coperni alongside Gigi Hadid and Louis Vuitton.

Her fiancé, Harry Charles, rose to fame as part of the British equestrian team that earned the gold medal in show jumping at the 2024 Paris Olympics. 

ALSO READ| Apple patent hints at AirPods that read skin vibrations and gestures

The couple reportedly made their relationship public during the Games, with Brides magazine noting their debut as one of the most talked-about Olympic romances. “TEAM GOLD!!!!!! Beyond proud of you my love!!!!” she posted on Instagram after the game.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
News / World News / US News / Steve Jobs' daughter getting married: All you need to know about Eve Jobs' ‘wedding of the year’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 06, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On