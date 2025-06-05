Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve Jobs to marry in ‘wedding of the year’: Venue, guest list and more

Eve Jobs, the daughter of late Apple founder Steve Jobs, is all set to marry boyfriend Harry Charles in a lavish wedding in the British countryside very soon. The high-society gathering that is being pegged as the ‘wedding of the year’ will see many prominent guests in attendance. A Daily Mail report has revealed fresh details about the venue, guest list and more. Eve Jobs, 26, is set to marry fiancé Harry Charles in August 2025 (Instagram/@evejobs)

Who is Eve Jobs?

Eve Jobs, 26, is the youngest daughter of late Apple founder and CEO Steve Jobs and his wife, Laurene Powell Jobs. She is a model by profession, having made runway debut with the fashion label Coperni in 2021.

Whom is she marrying?

Eve is marrying British Olympian Harry Charles. According to Brides magazine, the couple announced their relationship during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Charles is an equestrian and was part of the British team that won show jumping gold at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

When will the wedding take place?

The wedding of Eve Jobs and Harry Charles is expected to take place in August. However, the exact date has not yet been revealed.

Where will they tie the knot?

The couple’s lavish wedding will take place in the Cotswolds, according to the Daily Mail. The Cotswolds is a region of England located about an hour away from Oxford. Known for its charming villages and rolling green hills, it has been a haven for the rich and the famous - David and Victoria Beckham are known to own an estate there.

Ellen DeGeneres, Kate Moss, Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant are also known to own lavish homes in the picturesque countryside region.

Who will attend Eve Jobs’ wedding?

According to the Daily Mail, Eve Jobs’s wedding will be attended by high-profile billionaires and politicians and maybe even minor royalty.

Eve is known to be close friends with Bill Gates’ daughter Jennifer Gates. Jennifer is expected to attend the celebrations.

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris is also a part of the guest list - Harris is friends with Eve’s mother, Laurene.

