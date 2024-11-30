Ellen DeGeneres' dream property in Cotswolds hit by floods just days after she shifted to UK: ‘This is the worst…’

Ellen DeGeneres' dream house in the UK was inundated by severe flooding after she moved to the quaint English countryside along with her wife. Ellen DeGeneres, 66, decided to leave the US in protest of Donald Trump's election victory and is now residing in a picturesque multimillion-pound farmhouse in the Cotswolds.(Getty Images)

Ellen, 66, decided to leave the US in protest of Donald Trump's election victory and is now residing in a picturesque multimillion-pound farmhouse in the Cotswolds.

However, the talk show superstar and her wife Portia De Rossi, 51, have been left vulnerable to powerful floods that have flooded their new multi-million-pound mansion, Daily Mail reported.

Following the terrible effects of Storm Bert, dramatic photos reveal that the couple's 43-acre Cotswolds property is now engulfed with flood water.

Days after relocating to their new residence, the couple found themselves almost stranded when a tributary of the Thames River, which flows alongside the property, burst its banks. This occurred after the area witnessed intense rain and gusts of up to 80 mph.

Locals are stranded in their houses as the roads around the hideaway have been inundated with five feet of water, rendering them impassable.

“The flood waters are rising by the hour. This is the worst I have seen it in years,” one of the couple's neighbour told Daily Mail.

Also Read: Ellen DeGeneres joins A-list neighbours in Cotswolds: A look at top celebrities who live next door to her

Ellen and Portia were seen partying in UK

After Trump won the election, Ellen and her wife Portia, who gave money to Kamala Harris's failed campaign, reportedly made the decision to “get the hell out,” seemingly promising never to return, the outlet reported, citing US media.

They reportedly “fell in love” with the charming mansion, which features a swimming pool and a helicopter pad, and is situated in acres of undulating Cotswold countryside.

Ellen and Portia were spotted getting used to their new environment before the floodwaters arrived by spending a night at Jeremy Clarkson's Cotswolds bar, The Farmer's Dog, where The Corrs performed for the two.

Pop artists Natalie Imbruglia, 49, and James Blunt, 50, joined the couple for a few drinks.