Piers Morgan takes jab at Ellen DeGeneres' UK move after Trump's win as netizens say 'at least it wasn't Canada'

Ellen DeGeneres reportedly shifted to the UK along with her wife Portia de Rossi and has listed their Montecito estate on the market. The couple have relocated to England following Donald Trump’s victory in the US elections 2024. A source told The Wrap, Ellen and Portia have fled the country and to “never return” to the States. As the news spread, Piers Morgan mocked the talk show heavyweight for her rushed move. Following Trump's 2024 victory, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have moved to England, Piers Morgan mocks their move.( REUTERS/Hollie Adams, @EllenDeGeneres/X)

Piers Morgan mocks Ellen’s shift to the UK

The couple who has been married for 16 years left the US behind and have shifted to the Cotswolds in South West England, according to the reports. Their mansion in Montecito, located about 90 miles north of Los Angeles, has either already been listed privately for sale or will be put on the market soon, as reported by The Independent.

As their shift became public, it reached the British broadcaster who jokingly responded on X, formerly known as Twitter, “OMG... no!”

Responding to Morgan's post, one of the X users wrote: “America got better today.”

“Apologies in advance to British people,” another commented, while the third user said, “At least it wasn't Canada.”

According to TMZ, the two had already purchased a place to call home in England before election results were announced, however, they were “very disillusioned” with Trump’s victory and decided to “get the hell out” of the States forever. The news followed Ellen’s career collapse after allegations of creating a toxic work environment on the sets of her talk show. Subsequently, in August, she announced her retirement after winding up her Ellen’s Last Stand…Up tour which will also be part of the Netflix special called For Your Approval.

Other celebrities who left the country

After the announcement of 2024 the US election, many other celebrities, such as America Ferrera, Sharon Stone, and Cher, have also said they are considering leaving the U.S. if Trump is re-elected. America Ferrera, who is 40 and known for shows like Ugly Betty and Superstore, was recently seen visiting a private school in South West London. She was looking at the school as a possible place for her two children, six-year-old son Sebastian and four-year-old daughter Lucia, to attend.