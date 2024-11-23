Ellen DeGeneres joins A-list neighbours in Cotswolds: A look at top celebrities who live next door to her

Ellen DeGeneres's move to the UK with her wife Portia de Rossi may bring a new environment and views for the couple. A source told The Wrap that the couple plans to never return to the States. However, they could expect some comfort as they might stumble on some familiar celeb faces in their neighbourhood. Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have relocated to the UK for retirement found them surrounded by A-list celebs as their neighbours.(@portiaderossi/X)

Ellen DeGeneres new neighbours’ list

The couple have settled in the Cotswolds, a beautiful region in the English countryside known for its hills, historic buildings, and charming villages. The area spans six counties: Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire, Somerset, Worcestershire, Warwickshire, and Wiltshire, and its peaceful setting has attracted many celebrities to live there, as reported by People magazine.

Here is a list of celebrities Ellen could stumble upon during her run to buy groceries or the evening strolls in the neighbourhood.

Victoria and David Beckham

The power couple who have been married for 25 years bought their home in the Cotswolds for $7.7 million on December 16 and is located near the celeb-loved Soho Farmhouse. The Beckhams reportedly revamped the place after purchasing it to build thei recurrent abode which is comprised of a garden, pool, sauna, football pitch, spa and treehouse, according to House Beautiful.

In a 2023 Netflix documentary titled Beckham, the football star explained the reason behind buying his home in the serene location. He said, “I wanted a place where we could escape. As soon as I get into the countryside, I normally get into my whole country getup. And I’ve got a stick, and I walk around.” As he walked into his lush yard, he added, “I sit out here, have a cup of coffee.”

Kate Moss

During Moss’s interview with The Times in 2023, she shared about her estate in Cotswolds home located in Oxfordshire. The British supermodel revealed her love for country life and how she spends her time “moon bathing” on her property or using the garden to “charge” her crystals. Moss also divulged “a secret place, in the middle of lots of fields and only the villagers are allowed to use it” which she visits to enjoy “wild swimming”. The photos of the large room show a freestanding clawfoot bathtub, two vanities with sinks, and a leather couch next to what looks like the toilet.

Damien Hirst

The famous artist bought his 19th-century home, Toddington Manor, in Gloucestershire in 2005 for $3.8 million, according to The Guardian. He planned to restore it and make it his family home with a private art gallery for his work. However, his renovation plans faced criticism from locals after the house sat untouched for years with no progress.

Before Hirst purchased it, the manor was “mothballed” for years and is currently listed on Historic England’s Heritage at Risk register.

Other famous faces in the neighbourhood

In addition to this celeb affair, The Guardian reported that former British Prime Minister David Cameron and English TV presenter and journalist Jeremy Clarkson reportedly also reside in the neighbourhood villages of Oxfordshire. Clarkson has given a glimpse into life on his farm in the Cotswolds through his Amazon Prime series Clarkson's Farm.

British actress and model Elizabeth Hurley used to own a home in the Cotswolds but sold it for $11.3 million and moved to the Forest of Dean in Gloucestershire. Alex James, the bassist from Blur, owns a farm in the Cotswolds where he hosts a yearly event called the Big Feastival, featuring food and music. Moreover, King Charles's estate, Highgrove House, is located in Gloucestershire.