Apple patent hints at AirPods that read skin vibrations and gestures

Apple may be preparing to take AirPods to a new level of interactivity. A newly granted patent, titled "Wearable skin vibration or silent skin gesture detector," outlines how future AirPods could interpret not just head gestures, but also subtle skin vibrations and silent movements like whispers or facial muscle shifts. Apple envisions that users could customise how their AirPods respond to these inputs, allowing commands like “skip track” or “answer call” through subtle, silent gestures.(File/Reuters)

From Nod Detection to Silent Commands

The company made its first notable move in this direction in 2024, when AirPods Pro began supporting head gestures, nods to accept calls and shakes to decline. But this latest patent suggests Apple wants to go far beyond that, with technology capable of recognising more nuanced user inputs.

According to the document, Apple aims to use self-mixing interferometry, a type of optical sensing, to track vibrations in the skin or minor deformations caused by facial movements. This would allow the device to detect actions such as silently mouthing commands or even smiling, without requiring any sound or physical button press.

How It Works

The patent describes a setup involving a Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser (VCSEL) paired with a sensor, similar to the tech used in Face ID. This combination, integrated into devices like AirPods or smart glasses, would direct a beam of light towards areas like the cheek or jaw. Any changes in the reflected light would then be interpreted as movement caused by speech or facial gestures.

For in-ear devices like standard AirPods Pro, the light could be directed toward the inner ear. Slight shifts in ear skin or underlying muscles, such as those made while speaking or clenching, would be enough to trigger the sensor.

Apple envisions that users could customise how their AirPods respond to these inputs, allowing commands like “skip track” or “answer call” through subtle, silent gestures.

Potential Benefits: Discreet Commands and User Authentication

The key appeal of this technology is discretion and accessibility. In scenarios where speaking aloud is impractical, such as in public spaces, meetings, or shared environments, users could simply mouth a command or twitch a muscle to control their device. Additionally, this could open up new accessibility options for users with speech or mobility impairments.

Another potential use case is authentication. By verifying the specific skin or muscle movements of the wearer during voice commands, AirPods could add an extra layer of security, ensuring that Siri only responds when the rightful user is giving the instruction.

A Glimpse of What’s Next

While Apple patents don’t always result in immediate product features, this one aligns with the company’s ongoing efforts to make its wearable tech more intuitive, private, and secure. Whether through subtle head nods or imperceptible cheek twitches, future AirPods could redefine what “hands-free” truly means.