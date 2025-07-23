Steve Jobs' daughter is getting married! Who is Eve Jobs? What's her net worth

Apple founder Steve Jobs' daughter Eve is all set to tie the knot in a dreamy $6.7 million wedding this week, New York Post reported. Eve Jobs is a Stanford graduate and a model(Instagram/evejobs)

An insider described the affair as ‘a multi-million-pound fairytale’ to the publication.

Eve, 27, is getting married to Olympic equestrian gold-medalist and fiancé Harry Charles, who's a year younger. Eve is a model who's worked with many reputed brands.

Who is Eve Jobs?

Eve is the youngest daughter of Steve Jobs. She was born in 1998 and has two older siblings, Erin and Reed. She also has a half-sibling, Lisa.

She is an established equestrian and has graduated from Stanford. Eve, despite maintaining a low profile since childhood, shared a Glossier ad she was part of in 2020, opposite Sydney Sweeney and Naomi Smalls.

Eve reportedly ranks 5th out of 1000 best riders under 25, across the world.

What is Eve Jobs' net worth?

Eve is estimated to have an individual net worth of between $500,000 and $1 million, as per Economic Times.

While her mother controls a $21.7 billion fortune, she has made it plenty clear that this won't be going to Eve. That means Jobs' daughter will have to make her own way, and she's doing just that.

She graduated in 2021 with a degree in Science, Technology, and Society. In terms of her modelling career, she signed with DNA Model Management – the agency behind Emily Ratajkowski and Kaia Gerber.

She has done campaigns for Louis Vuitton and Enfants Riches Déprimes, and made her runway debut at the Paris Fashion Week. She reportedly won the $130,000 CSI 3 Grand Prix in 2018.

Eve trains at the equestrian estate, worth $15 million, that her mother purchased, after starting to ride horses at the age of six.