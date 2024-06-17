 Steve Jobs built Apple with this advice from his dad: ‘Nobody will see it but…' - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Steve Jobs built Apple with this advice from his dad: ‘Nobody will see it but…'

ByMallika Soni
Jun 17, 2024 09:19 AM IST

Steve Jobs's biographer said that he made sure everything at Apple was of the highest quality.

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs once shared how his father played an intrinsic role in his success. Steve Jobs’ biographer Walter Isaacson reminisced the time when the tech boss' father Paul taught him how to build a fence around their home in California. This taught him how to be detail-oriented which helped him at Apple, Walter Isaacson said.

Steve Jobs told Walter Isaacson about his father, “He loved doing things right.”(Reuters)
Steve Jobs told Walter Isaacson about his father, “He loved doing things right.”(Reuters)

Read more: Will AI take away jobs of software engineers? Bill Gates says ‘not in next 20 years’

Paul told Steve Jobs, “You’ve got to make the back of the fence, that nobody will see, just as good looking as the front of the fence,” Walter Isaacson recounted, adding, “Even though nobody will see it, you will know, and that will show that you’re dedicated to making something perfect.”

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Steve Jobs told Walter Isaacson about his father, “He loved doing things right.”

Read more: Bill Gates' praise for Microsoft's ‘very smart’ Satya Nadella: 'Doing a great job as the CEO'

How Steve Jobs' dad's advice helped him at Apple

Walter Isaacson said that Steve Jobs made sure everything at Apple was of the highest quality so much so that he insisted that the insides of microchips looked beautiful and every screw “had expensive plating.”

Steve Jobs himself once said talking about what he learnt from his father, “When you’re a carpenter making a beautiful chest of drawers, you’re not going to use a piece of plywood on the back, even though it faces the wall."

Read more: Bill Gates says this sport is making him ‘fitter’ by the day

What Mark Cuban said on his father

Even Mark Cuban reflected on the contribution of his father in his success, saying, “This time wasn’t spent to learn about what my dad did, but to learn that his job didn’t have a future. His time was never his own ... he wanted me to create my own path.”

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Steve Jobs built Apple with this advice from his dad: ‘Nobody will see it but…'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On