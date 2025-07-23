Eve Jobs' fiancé Harry Charles became youngest Rolex Testimonee in 2019, here's a look at his net worth

Steve Jobs’ daughter, Eve Jobs, is set to tie the knot with Olympic equestrian gold-medalist Harry Charles this week. Eve, 27, and Harry, 26, will get married in a lavish $6.7 million wedding that has family friend Kamala Harris on the guest list, and a performance by Elton John too. Eve Jobs' fiancé Harry Charles became the youngest Rolex Testimonee, here's a look at his net worth (evejobs/Instagram)

Harry comes from equestrian royalty, with his father, Peter Charles, having won Olympic gold in 2012. Harry went on to follow in his father’s footsteps, making his Olympic debut at Tokyo 2021, and clinching team gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

What is Harry Charles’ net worth?

Harry’s net worth is estimated between $600,000 to $2.5 million, as reported by the Economic Times. While Harry is not a billionaire in his own right yet, he seems to be building his career rapidly. In 2019, Harry became the youngest Rolex Testimonee. He also competes in popular events like the Longines Global Champions Tour and the Hickstead Derby, and his earnings mostly come from prize money, brand endorsements, sponsorships, and family-supported equestrian ventures.

Longlines Global Champions Tour says of Harry, “Full of talent, he brought no less than 6 championships medals to his name at home! 2018 was clearly a year to remember as Harry entered CSI 5* for the first time in 2018 in Aachen and competed in his first ever LGCT event in London in August 2018 where he reached the LGCT Grand Prix jump-off and honourably ended up 6th with one fence down. At the end of the Summer, he made his first appearance on a 5* Nations Cup team and delivered two clear rounds.”

The website adds that Harry “had an incredible show at the London International Horse Show in 2021 with three 5* wins, including winning the World Cup competition with Stardust, and the Grand Prix with Borsato.” He joined New York Empire back in 2022 as their U25 rider “alongside superstars such as Scott Brash and Denis Lynch, Georgina Bloomberg and Spencer Smith,” per the website.