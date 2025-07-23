Elton John to perform at Eve Jobs’ wedding, here's how much he's charging

Sir Elton John has reportedly been asked to perform at Steve Jobs' daughter’s upcoming wedding for a staggering $1.9 million fee. Elton John is booked to perform for an hour. He will play a selection of his songs, including some of Eve and Harry’s favourites.(evejobs/Instagram, Elton John/ Facebook)

The wedding is being planned by Laurene Powell Jobs, Steve’s widow, who is said to be spending $6.5 million on the entire event. The ceremony is set to begin Wednesday in the Cotswolds countryside, according to Daily Mail report.

Laurene, 61, was married to Steve from 1991 until his death in 2011 from pancreatic cancer at age 56. Their daughter Eve, 27, is marrying 26-year-old British Olympic showjumper Harry Charles. The couple began dating in 2022 and announced their engagement in September 2024.

Sir Elton John is charging a whopping $1.9 million

A source told The Sun, “Elton is booked to perform for an hour. He will play a selection of his songs, including some of Eve and Harry’s favourites. A concert from Elton doesn’t come cheap. Apparently they’ve forked out over £1 million to have him perform. It’s going to be incredibly special.”

The couple is said to be going for a theme that blends “upper class English luxury with a cool, modern American vibe.” Event planner Stanlee Gatti, 69, is handling the wedding arrangements.

Wedding guest list includes

The guest list reportedly includes several high-profile names. Former Vice President Kamala Harris, a close friend of Laurene, is expected to attend, along with Bruce Springsteen’s daughter and equestrian Jessica Springsteen, 33, and former Apple design chief Sir Jony Ive, 58. Matt Helders of the Arctic Monkeys is also said to be invited.

Eve’s siblings, Reed Jobs, 33; Erin Jobs, 29; and half-sister Lisa Brennan-Jobs, 47 are expected to be present. Lisa is Steve’s daughter from his earlier relationship with Chrisann Brennan. Harry’s father, Olympic gold medalist Peter Charles, 65, will also attend with their extended family.

The wedding is being planned like a military operation

One insider described the preparations as intense, “This is a very quiet place not far from the Cotswolds. Everyone is used to tourists and famous faces, but this is something else. The wedding is being planned like a military operation.”

Security around the venue is expected to be tight. The nearby village will reportedly go into lockdown from Wednesday as guests arrive by private jet at Oxford airport, with helicopters on standby to fly them to the wedding estate.