Laurene Powell Jobs, now a follower of Sanatan Dharma, goes to Bhutan

ByKenneth John
Jan 16, 2025 05:22 AM IST

She receives ‘deeksha’, ‘guru mantra from spiritual guide, expected to revisit the Mela before the third and last ‘Amrit Snan’ of Basant Panchami on February 3

MAHAKUMBH NAGAR (PRAYAGRAJ) Lauren Powell Jobs, now ‘Kamala’, became a follower of Sanatan Dharma after receiving ‘deeksha’, ‘beej (guru) mantra’ from her spiritual guide and performing a yagya, before proceeding to Bhutan as its state guest from Mahakumbh Nagar on Wednesday.

Philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, receives spiritual initiation from her guru Niranjani Peethadheeshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri, amid the Mahakumbh, in Prayagraj. (PTI Photo)
Philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, receives spiritual initiation from her guru Niranjani Peethadheeshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri, amid the Mahakumbh, in Prayagraj. (PTI Photo)

During her stay at tent city, she experienced the values and spirituality of Sanatan Dharma under the guidance of her guru, Niranjani Peethadheeshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri.

Laurene is expected to revisit the Mela before the third and last ‘Amrit Snan’ of Basant Panchami on February 3 for the holy dip in Sangam waters as she had failed to take the first ‘Amrit Snan’ on January 14 due to health reasons, said sources.

Giri, after preforming the rituals, sprinkled Ganga Jal on ‘Kamala’ and gave her beej (guru) mantra of Maa Kali and blessed her. With this, Laurene became a follower of Sanatan Dharma after taking the mantra, which she has been instructed to chant several times in a day.

After inviting Laurene Powell Jobs as state guest, the Bhutan government on Wednesday sent a special chartered plane to Bamrauli airport to take her to Bhutan along with her staff.

