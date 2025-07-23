Who is Harry Charles? 5 things to know about Eve Jobs' gold-medalist fiancé
Eve Jobs' fiancé Harry Charles comes from equestrian royalty, with his father, Peter Charles, having won Olympic gold in 2012.
Steve Jobs’ daughter, Eve Jobs, is set to marry Olympic equestrian gold-medalist Harry Charles this week. Eve, 27, and Harry, 26, will tie the knot in a lavish $6.7 million wedding that has family friend Kamala Harris on the guest list, as well as a performance by Elton John.
“The wedding is being planned like a military operation. The itinerary is scheduled so precisely, with guests starting to arrive all this week before the wedding celebrations begin on Thursday,” an insider told The Sun.
Harry notably comes from equestrian royalty. His father, Peter Charles, won Olympic gold in 2012, and Harry went on to follow in his dad’s footsteps, making his Olympic debut at Tokyo 2021. Harry clinched team gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Here are five things to know about Harry Charles
- According to Team GB, Harry made his five-star debut at Aachen while still a teen. He went on to become one of the youngest riders in the field in 2020 when he made his Olympic debut at Tokyo.
- Harry also “contributed to World Championship team bronze in 2023, GB’s first global podium in the event since 1998,” the website states.
- According to harry-charles.com, Harry was appointed a Rolex Testimonee in 2019, becoming their youngest in the sport. “Since then he’s built an elite team of partners supporting him on his journey,” the website adds.
- Longlines Global Champions Tour says of Harry, “He had an incredible show at the London International Horse Show in 2021 with three 5* wins, including winning the World Cup competition with Stardust, and the Grand Prix with Borsato. As of February 2022, he led the FEI Jumping U25 Ranking.”
- According to Longlines Global Champions Tour, Harry joined New York Empire back in 2022 as their U25 rider “alongside superstars such as Scott Brash and Denis Lynch, Georgina Bloomberg and Spencer Smith.”
