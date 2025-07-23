Who is Harry Charles? 5 things to know about Eve Jobs' gold-medalist fiancé

Steve Jobs’ daughter, Eve Jobs, is set to marry Olympic equestrian gold-medalist Harry Charles this week. Eve, 27, and Harry, 26, will tie the knot in a lavish $6.7 million wedding that has family friend Kamala Harris on the guest list, as well as a performance by Elton John. Who is Harry Charles, Eve Jobs' gold-medalist fiancé? (Eve Jobs/Instagram)

“The wedding is being planned like a military operation. The itinerary is scheduled so precisely, with guests starting to arrive all this week before the wedding celebrations begin on Thursday,” an insider told The Sun.

Harry notably comes from equestrian royalty. His father, Peter Charles, won Olympic gold in 2012, and Harry went on to follow in his dad’s footsteps, making his Olympic debut at Tokyo 2021. Harry clinched team gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Here are five things to know about Harry Charles