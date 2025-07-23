Meet Harry Charles: All about Steve Jobs' daughter Eve's Olympian fiancé

Eve Jobs, the youngest daughter of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, is preparing to tie the knot this week with British Olympic equestrian gold-medalist Harry Charles. According to The New York Post, the two will wed in what insiders describe as a “military-level” production, with guests arriving days in advance. Former US Vice President Kamala Harris is also on the guest list, and Elton John is scheduled to perform. Harry Charles is set to marry Eve Jobs, Steve Jobs' youngest daughter.

One source told The Sun, “The wedding is being planned like a military operation. The itinerary is scheduled so precisely, with guests starting to arrive all this week before the wedding celebrations begin on Thursday.” The wedding is scheduled for Thursday. Guests began arriving earlier this week.

Who is Harry Charles?

Charles, 26, is one of Britain’s rising stars in equestrian sport. He has been competing at elite levels since his teens. His father, Peter Charles, helped Great Britain win team gold at the London 2012 Olympics.

Harry made his Olympic debut in Tokyo in 2021. In Paris 2024, he helped the British show jumping team win another gold.

The equestrian competed at CHIO Aachen as a teenager - one of the top five-star events in the world. In 2023, he helped secure a bronze at the World Championships - the first for Team GB in that event since 1998.

Harry Charles has also built a solid commercial profile. Rolex signed him as a Testimonee in 2019, making him their youngest equestrian ambassador.

His performance at the 2021 London International Horse Show turned heads - three major wins, including the Grand Prix and World Cup. By 2022, he had joined the New York Empire team, competing alongside top names like Georgina Bloomberg.

Between prize earnings, endorsements, and family-backed equestrian ventures, his net worth is estimated between £500,000 and £2 million - or roughly $600,000 to $2.5 million, as per Economic Times.

