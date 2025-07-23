Eve Jobs' wedding guest list: Kamala Harris, Elton John, Princess Beatrice among A-listers expected to attend

The daughter of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, Eve Jobs, is all set to marry Olympic gold medalist Harry Charles this week in what is being described as a $6.7 million countryside wedding in Oxfordshire, England, as per The NewYork Post. The high-profile event has already sparked major buzz for its star-studded guest list, lavish planning, and top-tier performances. Steve Jobs' daughter, Eve Jobs, is set to marry Harry Charles this week(Instagram/ Eve Jobs)

The ceremony will reportedly be managed by well-known event planner Stanlee Gatti and is being described as a “multi-million-pound fairytale,” per the outlet. Guests are expected to start arriving throughout the week, with celebrations officially beginning on Thursday.

Eve Jobs' wedding guest list

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris, who is a close friend of Eve’s mother, Laurene Powell Jobs, is set to attend the wedding, per The Sun. Elton John is reportedly set to perform at the ceremony.

The guest list further includes big names like Princess Beatrice, musician Matt Helders of Arctic Monkeys, and Olympic showjumper Jessica Springsteen. Prominent tech heirs like Jennifer and Phoebe Gates are also expected to attend.

Eve's siblings, Reed and Erin Jobs, will most likely attend the nuptials, although no reports have surfaced about whether Eve's half-sister, Lisa Brennan-Jobs, will attend the event.

While details of Eve’s bridal look are still under wraps, some expect she may opt for a couture gown that reflects her personal style and fashion-forward career, per the outlet.

A graduate of Stanford University, Eve has walked for Coperni at Paris Fashion Week and fronted luxury campaigns for Louis Vuitton and Vogue Japan. The couple first made headlines after appearing together at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Earlier this year, Eve enjoyed a bachelorette weekend in Capri with close friends, including Olympian Eileen Gu and members of her fiancé’s family.

Despite being the daughter of a tech billionaire, Eve is not expected to inherit her father’s fortune, having focused instead on her own modeling and equestrian pursuits.

