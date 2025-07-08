A new political book, set for release on Tuesday, claims that pop star Taylor Swift posed a "special challenge" for Kamala Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign. According to the book, Harris assigned her husband, Doug Emhoff, to directly reach out to Swift in hopes of securing her public support. Taylor Swift posed 'special challenge' for Kamala Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign, new book claims (Photo by MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)

Doug Emhoff took personal charge of quick outreach

As reported by the New York Post, the authors write, “Swift proved to be a special challenge.” Campaign staff were reportedly instructed not to contact Swift’s team directly. Instead, Emhoff, leveraging his previous experience as a Hollywood lawyer, approached Swift’s attorney, Doug Baldridge, in a discreet attempt to bring the singer onboard.

The campaign had hoped Swift would participate more visibly, potentially appearing or performing at Harris’s final rally in Philadelphia. However, Swift ultimately declined to make a public appearance and opted for a limited show of support via social media following a key debate. The book notes that Swift’s lawyer backed the decision, saying: “Swift would do what Swift thought was best.”

Despite early hopes, Swift’s involvement was minimal, highlighting her selective approach to political engagement.

Instead, the Harris campaign pivoted to other high-profile celebrities. Figures such as Oprah Winfrey, Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen, Megan Thee Stallion and Katy Perry led rallies in battleground states. These star-studded events reportedly cost around $20 million but, according to the authors, yielded few measurable results. The authors stated, “Privately, some campaign staff raised concerns that the major rallies may not be worth the millions of dollars they cost to stage or the staff investment.”

Notably, many of the states where these rallies took place ultimately swung in favor of Donald Trump, raising further questions about the effectiveness of the campaign’s celebrity outreach strategy.

While Swift’s limited participation disappointed some inside the Harris team, it underscored her autonomy in determining the nature and timing of her political involvement.

FAQ

In what ways do endorsements affect voter decisions?

Endorsements can influence public opinion, boost candidate visibility and build trust among specific voter groups.

Who reached out to Taylor Swift on behalf of the Harris campaign?

Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris’s husband, contacted Swift’s legal team.