Travis Kelce’s heartfelt tribute to Taylor Swift’s masters win: Here’s how he celebrated

Taylor Swift recently achieved a major milestone in her life as the singer reclaimed the masters to her first six albums. What made this more special was Travis Kelce’s support by her side during the entire process. A source close to the couple informed People that it has been an emotional and empowering time for the singer. They told the media outlet, “She’s proud, relieved, and finally feels like a chapter has closed in the best possible way.” Taylor Swift recently reclaimed the masters to her first six albums, a significant milestone supported by her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP)

However, it was not only Swift who was feeling this way about the recent win. The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end has been equally happy about her achievement. The report mentioned that Kelce “was honored to support her and he wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.” This might also be a turning point in their relationship, as both partners achieve great accomplishments with each other’s support.

Also Read: Rob McElhenney's wife Kaitlin Olson reacts to his new name: ‘I don’t really…'

Travis Kelce celebrates Taylor Swift’s win on his podcast

While Swift has already been soaking in the glory of the recent win and her boyfriend was extremely happy and proud of it. His happiness was quite evident when, earlier this month, during an episode on his podcast, Kelce played “I knew You Were Trouble”, calling it his favourite song in the world. He also gave a shoutout to “Tay Tay”.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end enjoyed the impromptu dance session with his brother Jason Kelce on the June 4 episode of New Heights, which had Shaquille O’Neal as the guest for the night. He highlighted that Swift “bought all her music back,” and “it is finally hers.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating for quite some time. However, the reports of their relationship first gained attention when the duo went public in 2023. While Swift has been a regular attendee at most of the Chiefs' games, Kelce has also given multiple appearances at the Eras Tour.

Also Read: Love Island USA episode 28: Will there be dumping tonight? Here's what we know

Swift recently reclaimed masters to her first six albums

The Bad Blood singer announced her achievement of reclaiming the music back in late May. She bought the rights to her discography of her first six studio albums. This has also been her biggest dream in her journey as a singer. She purchased the masters of her studio albums from Shamrock Capital, which previously bought them from Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings. This marks a special moment for her, Swift, because she has been fighting with her label, Big Machine, which sold her catalog to Braun without her permission.

According to The Rolling Stone, following the big achievement, Swift expressed, “All I’ve ever wanted was the opportunity to work hard enough to be able to one day purchase my music outright with no strings attached, no partnership, with full autonomy.” According to her, this was not just some music album to her, but her memories, sweat, and decades of dreams.

FAQs

1. When did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce go public with their relationship?

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift went public with their relationship in 2023 and have been cheering for each other since.

2. When did Taylor Swift reclaim the masters for her music albums?

The singer-songwriter reclaimed the music of her first six studio albums in May this year.

3. What is the name of the podcast that Travis Kelce hosts with his brother Jason Kelce?

The name of the podcast hosted by Kelce brothers is New Heights.

4. Which team does Travis Kelce represent?

Travis Kelce plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.