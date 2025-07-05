Love Island USA episode 28: Will there be dumping tonight? Here's what we know

Things are beginning to settle down in the Love Island USA villa following episode 27, which saw five Islanders leave. Now the remaining contestants have space to re-evaluate connections and consider who they really want to leave the villa with. Love Island USA villa sees a shift after emotional episode 27. Couples like Chelley and Ace stand strong, while Iris finds a connection with Pepe.(Love Island USA)

ALSO READ| Love Island USA tonight: Who got sent home, dumped on July 3, and what is the new couple?

Some couples have stood out from the beginning

Chelley Bissainthe and Ace Greene have held strong as the season’s most stable duo, while Nic Vansteenberghe and Cierra Ortega have quietly built something real.

However, Olandria Williams, who lost Taylor Williams to Clarke Carraway, is still figuring out her path forward. Whether she finds a solid match remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Iris Kendall is nursing a broken heart after TJ Palma’s exit but her growing bond with Pepe Garcia is catching attention.

Episode 27 brought a heavy moment for the villa. The ‘Hate To Burst Your Bubble’ challenge revealed America’s unfiltered opinions about each Islander, and the reactions were intense. Amaya Espinal, in particular, was surprised by how positively viewers see her. Chelley, on the other hand, seemed genuinely hurt by some of the public’s criticism.

To lighten the mood, the Islanders took on a “crash out” challenge. The game gave them a chance to pair up and relive their biggest romantic misfires in the villa with a few spicy surprises thrown in. Huda Mustafa, crowned the “crash out queen,” relished the drama. Bryan Arenales kissed Amaya at the end of the challenge, signalling a new romance? Zak Srakaew shared a kiss with Olandria, while Pepe and Iris turned up the heat with their own steamy moment.

Following the challenge, Amaya apologised to Zak for their earlier argument. “I’m sorry for the way I spoke to you,” she told him, and Zak was quick to forgive. Later, Amaya connected with Bryan again, and the pair shared another private kiss, this time with genuine excitement about what’s next.

ALSO READ| Love Island USA Season 7 finale: Release date, time, when and where to watch

So, will there be a dumping tonight in Episode 28?

We can never be sure of that, and as new couples are on their way and passions are so high, anything can happen.

Love Island USA will be available every night at 9 PM EDT on Peacock except Wednesdays.