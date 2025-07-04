Love Island USA Season 7 finale: Release date, time, when and where to watch

Love Island USA Season 7 is almost over. Fans are eager to see which couple takes home the $100,000 prize. The show, hosted by Ariana Madix, has been full of fun, drama and plenty of viral moments. The islanders have spent weeks in a fancy villa in Fiji, hoping to find love, all while being watched by America. Some couples clicked right away. Others did not get much of a chance before getting sent home. Now, with the finale just around the corner, fans are keeping a close watch on their favorite pairs. Love Island USA Season 7 (Love Island USA)

When is the Love Island USA Season 7 finale?

As per a USA Today report, Peacock has confirmed that the Season 7 finale will air on Sunday, July 13 at 9 pm ET/ 6 pm PT. The season kicked off with the original cast on June 3.

Where to watch Love Island USA Season 7?

New episodes drop daily except Wednesdays on Peacock. You can catch the show at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET. If you missed a few episodes, you can also stream them on the Peacock app to stay up to date.

Where to vote for your favorite Love Island USA couple?

Voting is open to fans in the US through the official Love Island USA app. The application is available on both the App Store and Google Play Store. To vote, all you need is a valid US phone number. You will get a chance to support your favorite couple once voting sessions are open in the app.

ALSO READ: Is Love Island USA on TV tonight? Here's what to know

FAQs:

1. When is the Love Island USA Season 7 finale?

The Season 7 finale of Love Island USA will air on Sunday, July 13, on Peacock.

2. Where can I watch Love Island USA Season 7 episodes?

You can stream new episodes of Love Island USA every day except Wednesdays on Peacock at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET.

3. How do I vote on Love Island USA?

You can vote through the Love Island USA official app, available for free on iOS and Android.

4. What is the prize for the winners of Love Island USA Season 7?

The winning couple will take home a $100,000 prize.