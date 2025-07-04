Is Love Island USA on TV tonight? Here's what to know

It's the July 4 weekend and most people seem to have already tuned out from all work and professional obligations to celebrate America’s Independence Day. Although many would already have made plans to go out this weekend well in advance given the rush, die-hard fans of the popular reality show ‘Love Island’ are still wondering whether they will still be able to get a look at their favorite Fiji islanders' plan and plot to uncover love tonight. Love Island USA Season 7 airs on Peacock.(X/ Peacock)

Also Read: Love Island USA Season 7 breaks fan voting record: Here's how many votes poured in just six minutes

Will Love Island USA stream on July 4?

As of now, no official message has been released by the channel to suggest a change in streaming schedule which means that a new episode will still be released tonight. This puts to rest speculations that the release of a fresh episode may get lost in the sea of celebration and fireworks expected to take over this weekend.

As per the regular scheduling chart, new episodes of the show are released from Thursday to Tuesday at 6 PM PT/ 9 PM ET on Peacock.

Also Read: Love Island Season 7 editing errors revealed

What happened in the last episode?

July 3’s episode of Love Island USA Season 7 was a bloodbath to say the least. Relationships were challenged, friendships broken and five islanders dumped off the villa.

The tension started from a friendly game of note writing where all islanders were asked to write messages to each other. The activity soon turned vicious, however, as feelings and futures were hurt in the process.

Olandria pulled aside Huda to confess the fact that she kissed Chris; a revelation to which she replied by expressing that she felt everyone was against her. The two were able to resolve matters and hug it out at the end. It seems like a lot of people wanted to pull Huda aside for a one-on-one chat as Chelley too tried to resolve the obvious strain between them ever since the heart rate challenge.

Host Ariana Matrix then made a grand entrance at the scene and shared the poll results of what America thought of the islanders. Here are the results for the same, as revealed by Today:

Most genuine guy: Pepe

Least genuine guy: Taylor

Best boyfriend material: Pepe

Worst boyfriend material: Taylor

Most trustworthy girl: Amaya

Least trustworthy girl: Clarke

Most genuine lady: Amaya

Least genuine lady: Clarke

Couple they’d want to go on vacation with: Amaya and Zak

Couple they’d least want to go on vacation with: Taylor and Clarke

Jaden, Gracyn and Andreina were at risk of going home following this revelation along with TJ, Taylor and Austin. Following a discussion among the islanders, Taylor was provided a safety boat and allowed to stay while Jaden, Gracyn, Andreina, TJ and Austin were voted off the island.

By Stuti Gupta