Love Island USA Season 7 breaks fan voting record: Here's how many votes poured in just six minutes

Love Island USA just saw its biggest fan response yet. According to Deadline, on Tuesday night, fans flooded the reality show's official mobile app with votes, over one million in the first six minutes alone. By the end of the two-and-a-half-hour window, more than 3.5 million unique users had weighed in. The spike followed a tension-packed episode on July 1 as islanders were asked to confront each other during the 'Stand on Business' challenge. Love Island USA experienced unprecedented fan engagement, with over 3.5 million unique users voting in just two and a half hours. (@LoveIsland/X)

Also Read: Michael Madsen dies at 67: All about his wife and children

How does Love Island USA's app drive the show’s drama?

Unlike most competition shows, Love Island USA limits voting to its official app - no texts, no website, no social media polls. It is an exclusive, central hub for fans, and it is working.

Deadline reported that the app relaunched in May ahead of Season 7, and since then, it has been gaining traction fast, with over 100,000 new users a day. After Tuesday’s blow-up episode, it gained more than a million users in a single day, and the total has now passed 5.5 million unique users.

Alongside voting, fans can access quizzes and other interactive features that help drive engagement.

Majority of the Love Island USA voters are Gen Z

Most of the app’s users, around 82%, fall in the 18 to 24 age bracket. This lines up with Love Island USA’s viewer base, which trends younger than almost any other series on Peacock.

The show is also making major gains in mobile viewing. Nearly 30% of all Love Island USA streams are happening on phones, the biggest mobile viewership for any entertainment title on Peacock to date.

Season 7 is now the streamer’s top-performing season of the franchise. Ratings took off during Season 6, but this summer has taken things to another level. Just last week, as the always-messy Casa Amor twist kicked off, the show hit a new audience high. Love Island USA is produced by ITV America and is based on a format by Lifted Entertainment and GroupM Motion Entertainment. ITV Studios distributes the show globally.

ALSO READ: 'Love Island USA' voting now open: Here's how to vote for your favorite contestant

FAQs

Why did Love Island USA break a voting record?

The fan vote followed a highly dramatic challenge that stirred major tension in the villa, prompting millions of fans to cast their votes.

How many votes did the Love Island USA app receive?

Over 3.5 million unique users voted in 2.5 hours, with more than a million votes logged in the first six minutes.

How is fan voting done on the show?

Voting is done exclusively through the Love Island USA mobile app. Other methods, like text or website voting, are not used.