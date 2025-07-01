Love Island USA: Huda and Chris make up with passionate kiss after pancake drama

Love Island USA turned awkwardly emotional on Monday night when Huda Mustafa confronted Chris Seeley over what looked like a small breakfast choice, but quickly spiralled into something more. Love Island USA: Huda and Chris had an emotional moment

Love Island USA: Huda and Chris' pancake drama

According to The Sun, it all started when Chris, following the villa’s flirt-heavy Hearts on Fire challenge, made pancakes for both Huda and Chelley Bissainthe. But instead of an even gesture, he gave Chelley two pancakes with a flower, and Huda just one. No flower.

“You gave her two pancakes and gave me one. You gave her a flower and gave me none,” Huda told him. Chris quickly apologized, explaining, “I didn’t mean to make it seem like she got more out of it than you.”

But the damage was done. “Made me feel like the side hoe, because it’s like, okay, you’re clearly showing favoritism. I don’t like that,” Huda said through tears.

But things took a turn later that night, when Chris and Huda sat down in the villa’s Speakeasy. The tone shifted from tension to tenderness, and a kiss followed.

Chris then told Huda he planned to back off from his connection with Chelley, leaving her visibly relieved and more secure about their relationship, per the outlet.

Fans on social media jumped in with their takes. “Huda is obsessed with the quality and quantity of her pancakes,” one fan wrote on X.

The breakfast mishap wasn’t the only point of tension. The Sun informs that just a night earlier, Huda had ruffled feathers during the Hearts on Fire challenge when she got a little too up close with Chelley’s current flame, Ace Greene.

Dressed in a revealing maid costume, Huda lay Ace on the floor, grinding on him and sharing a passionate kiss. Many fans, and Chelley, thought the moment crossed the line.

Chelley wasn’t having it. “Huda took it too far. You’re supposed to be my friend. As my girl, that was some crazy st. That was so disrespectful. Like, I wouldn’t do no st like that,” she said during a confessional.

Interestingly, Huda and Chelley didn’t speak at all in Monday’s episode, suggesting that the awkwardness between them hasn’t gone away just yet. For now, though, Huda and Chris seem to have smoothed things over—at least until the next bombshell drops.

FAQs

Q1. What happened between Huda and Chris on Love Island USA?

Huda confronted Chris over giving Chelley more pancakes and a flower, which made her feel sidelined.

Q2. Did Huda and Chris make up after the argument?

Yes, they later shared a steamy kiss and Chris promised to back off from Chelley.

Q3. Why was Chelley upset with Huda?

Chelley felt betrayed after Huda got too intimate with her partner Ace during the challenge.

Q4. What was the pancake gate reference about?

Fans recalled Huda’s past drama with pancakes during an earlier Love Island argument.